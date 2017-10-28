Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Outdoors

Fishing report: Fishing at Keystone Power Dam heats up

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Fishing report

• Fishing at Keystone Power Dam is heating up thanks to lower water conditions that eased pressure in the water, and anglers are taking advantage by picking up hefty crappie. A few fishermen are reporting catches of crappie measuring at 13 inches or more in the past week. Those fishing around the dam also are reeling in largemouth bass.

• At Quemahoning Reservoir, anglers are doing well with northern pike. Spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jerkbaits typically make for sound approaches when fishing for pike.

• Anglers fishing for trout are finding success at Laurel Hill Lake. Two weeks ago, the lake received a stocking of brown trout, and with the cool fall temperatures, the water conditions are prime for fishing.

• Youghiogheny River Lake is still giving off plenty of smallmouth bass, with anglers reporting more success now then at most points of fishing season. Crankbaits and spinnerbaits should work well as deeper parts of the lake should make for the most productive areas to target.

• Two-Lick Reservoir is yielding large yellow perch. According to reports, minnows appear to be the most promising bait to use. A number of largemouth bass catches were reported as well.

• The rainbow trout are biting at Blue Spruce Lake ever since the recent stocking of trout at the lake. Anglers are picking up the trout using various spoons and minnows as bait. In the early parts of the day, fishermen also report grabbing some largemouth bass.

• Downstream from New Hamburg Bridge, Shenango River is hosting a sizeable population of trout because of a recent stocking. Fishermen should be aware there is a do-not-eat advisory for the river in Mercer County and Lawrence County.

• At Shenango Reservoir, anglers are picking up a variety of fish including smallmouth bass, hybrid striped bass and panfish. According to reports, there is not a specific area to fish as anglers are doing well throughout the lake.

• In Allegheny County, the Ohio River is providing anglers with healthy numbers of smallmouth bass. A few hybrid striped bass and walleye catches from the river also were reported.

• The section of Monongahela River that runs through Washington County is hosting a diverse population of fish, including walleye, sauger, spotted bass, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. The catch rate might be slowing down, but minnows appear to be the best bait to use, according to reports.

