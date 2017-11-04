Fishing report: Nov. 4, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• The trout fishing is picking up at Mammoth Lake thanks to a recent fall stocking. The cooler water temperatures typically force the trout from their deep-water holding areas, which should make for more shallow-water activity for the fish during the day. As far as bait goes, bright-colored spoons as well as jigs and crankbaits should make for good approaches.

• Anglers fishing Acme Dam are picking up bass using spinnerbaits and jigs.

• In the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only section of Loyalhanna Creek, there was a recent stocking of trout. Anglers also are doing well with trout on live bait outside of the delayed harvest section.

• Anglers fishing Twin Lakes are reeling in more then a few trout after a recent fall stocking.

• Indian Lake is also a recent benefactor of a fall trout stocking and should be primed for some late-season fishing.

• The Monongahela River in Greene County and Washington County is offering up plenty of large walleye to anglers in the area. In the past few days, fishermen are reporting catches that are measuring in at 20-plus inches.

• In Allegheny County, anglers fishing the Ohio River are finding plenty of walleye and smallmouth bass. According to reports, most of the fish are being reeled in around the mouths of the tributaries. Minnows are working well as bait for both walleye and bass.

• Shawnee Lake is hosting plenty of muskellunge and tiger muskellunge after the recent fish salvage at Somerset Lake. The newly relocated muskies at Shawnee Lake are ranging between 18-47 inches in size, according to reports.

• The Allegheny River in Warren County is yielding a variety of fish, including walleye, panfish, white bass, smallmouth bass and bluegill. The panfish, walleye and white bass are being found mostly in the vicinity of the Kinzua Dam release area, and the bluegill, smallmouth bass and walleye are swimming around Mead Island.

• Anglers are doing well with panfish at Conewango Creek. The hot spot for the panfish is apparently the convergence point of the creek and the Allegheny River at Point Park.

• Quemahoning Reservoir still is hosting a few northern pike in its waters. In addition, anglers should have a shot at picking up walleye after the recent fish salvage at Somerset Lake relocated a large number of the fish to the reservoir and other locations.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.