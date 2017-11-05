Outdoor notices: Nov. 6, 2017

•Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Winter Berries for Birds event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Participants will discuss native plants that help sustain birds during the harsh weather of winter before heading out on a short hike to observe the plants in a natural setting. Event will cost $6 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register online at aswp.org/events/7949

• Point State Park is hosting an event titled Steel City Salutes the Troops on Saturday. Celebrate local military history during the event with numerous displays and other interactive stations. Check www.facebook.com/SCSTT for more information.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Riverfront Trail Ride from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday at the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Participants should be prepared for a brisk pedal on the local trail. Program costs $18, and $12 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Pheasants Forever and the Pennsylvania Game Commission will hold a Wildlife Habitat Enhancement Seminar at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Buffalo Township Municipal Building. At the seminar, programs that are available to private landowners that help improve wildlife habitat at little or no cost to the landowner will be discussed. Email Chet Krcil at ckrcil@gmail.com or call 724-986-5250.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a ‘Walk with Me' Wednesday event from 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Join the park naturalist for a walk in the park, with this walk featuring Turkey Ridge Trail. The 1.5-mile hike will be moderately challenging with some inclines and changing trail conditions. Wear sturdy shoes and bring drinking water. Meet at the trailhead sign at Muskrat Beach 3. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Point State Park is having its annual Santa Spectacular event beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 17. Booths will be present with activities and displays for all ages. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available. There will also be festive performances for entertainment.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Volunteer Trail Clean-up at 9 a.m. Nov. 18. Help chip in and give back to Ohiopyle State Park by keeping the trails of the park clean and beautiful. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Meadow Run House. Clean up will be sponsored by Friends of Ohiopyle (FOO). Contact Barb Wallace at bawallace@pa.gov or visit FOO's website www.friendsofohiopyle.com

• Three Rivers Birding Club is having an outing at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at Moraine State Park. Participants will gather in the first parking lot on the right at the park's day use area before heading out to explore the park. Call 412-521-3365.