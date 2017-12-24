Outdoors notices: Dec. 24, 2017

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Winter Survival Science program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Participants will meet in the lower level of the park office and will discover the different strategies that bats, bears, insects and plants use to survive the winter months. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Ohiopyle State Park is hosting a First Day Hike from 10 a.m.-noon on Jan. 1. Participants will meet at the Visitor's Center before ringing in the New Year with a moderate 1-2 mile hike. If necessary, snowshoes will be provided to the first 30 participants. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a New Year's Resolution Hike from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Frick Park. Kick the year off with a steady-paced, 4-5 mile hike through Frick Park. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is hosting a First Day Hike from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 1. Join Butler Outdoor Club in starting out the year right with a hike on the North Country Trail in Moraine State Park. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring your own water and snacks. Participants will meet at the bike rental lot. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7920 • McConnells Mill State Park is offering a Winter Tree ID event from 1-2:30 p.m on Jan. 13. Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Dress for the weather and bring a drink or snack. Participants will meet at Kildoo Pavilion. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a City Lights Hike from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. Participants will meet in downtown Pittsburgh before heading out on a 2-hour hike that will offer different vantage points of the city. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Frick Park. Join Mike Fialkovich for a winter walk in the park to search for the season's resident birds. Meet at the Frick Environmental Center at 8 a.m. Call 412-731-3581.