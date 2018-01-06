Winter means start of outdoors show season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's officially winter and has been for about three weeks now.

As if you couldn't tell.

This year, more than most in recent memory, that's meant an early and widespread start to the ice fishing season.

It has caused the growth of quite a few beard icicles on late season hunters. Handwarmer sales are, I would imagine, booming about now, too.

It means one more thing, too.

Outdoors show season is upon us.

A staple of Pennsylvania's coldest months, sport shows large and small will be popping up all across the state in the next few months. Here's a look at some of those on tap.

Flea market

Tri-County Trout Club will hold its annual sport show and flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's set for Arnold No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department's training and social center — the bingo hall — at 1702 Fifth Ave. in Arnold.

Expect to find new and used outdoor gear, from rods, reels and lures to hunting, camping and trapping items.

Admission is free to club members and kids younger than 12. All others pay $3.

Tri-State

The Tri-State Outdoor Expo will be held at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., on Jan. 26 to 28.

Show hours are 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Details are at tristateoutdoorexpo.com.

Great American

The Great American Outdoor Show — the largest in the country — will be held at Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Feb. 3-11.

Sponsored by the National Rifle Association, the show will feature nearly 1,100 exhibitors spread over about 650,000 square feet of space. (Hint: wear comfortable shoes if you go. You will be doing a lot of walking).

Aside from exhibitors, there will be a 3D archery range, air rifle range and dock dogs competitions, among other things.

Show hours and ticket prices can be found at greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

Allegheny

The Allegheny Sport Travel and Outdoor Show is set for Feb. 16-18 at Monroeville Convention Center.

Hours are noon to 8 Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is an admission fee, but discount tickets will be available at Subway restaurants starting Feb. 6.

I and the rest of the Everybody Adventures team will be at this one all weekend — details on what we're doing will follow soon — but stop on by to say hello.

Information is available at sportandtravel.com.

Erie

The Erie Sport and Travel Expo, for those who want to take a trip, is set for March 2-4.

It's being held at Bayfront Convention Center, at 1 Sassafras Pier, right on Lake Erie.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Otherwise, few details are available yet, but they will be coming. To get them, check eriepromotions.com/sport/eri/default.aspx.

Muskie Max

Likewise, full details of the 2018 Western Pennsylvania Muskie Max show — for hard core musky anglers — have yet to be revealed.

What's certain is the show will be held March 10-11 at a new location, the Embassy Suites at Pittsburgh International Airport, 550 Cherrington Parkway, Moon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Details will follow at muskiemax.com.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-838-5148 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.