Outdoors notices: Jan. 8, 2018

Outdoors

Notices

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding a Family Science Saturday event from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Families are invited to join the park naturalist in exploring clues that animals leave behind. Participate in activities, games and crafts as children learn about tracks, scat, sheds, sounds and more. Program is best suited for children ages 4-12, but all ages are welcome. RSVP by Thursday by calling Beth Garner at 814-674-1000, x105.

• McConnells Mill State Park is offering a Winter Tree ID event from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Dress for the weather and bring a drink or snack. Participants will meet at Kildoo Pavilion. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an Owl Prowl and Growler from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about local owls on the trails of Todd New Park before heading out to a local brewery to enjoy a beverage. Program is for participants aged 21 or older. Program costs $6 per member and $10 per nonmember. Register online at aswp.org/events/7967

• Moraine State Park is holding a Making of Moraine State Park event from 1-3 p.m. on January 17. Discover how local land use transitioned from the 1940s to the opening of Moraine State park in 1970. Polly Shaw, author of the book, “Images of Modern America: Moraine State Park” will share images and insights from her work. Meet at the State Parks Region 2 Conference Room, 195 Park Road in Prospect, 16052-2013. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 712-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a City Lights Hike from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. Participants will meet in downtown Pittsburgh before heading out on a 2-hour hike that will offer different vantage points of the city. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Step Into Showshoes event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 20. Borrowing snowshoes is free and is conditional on the amount of snowshoes available as well as the amount of snow on the trails. Orientation and brief instruction will be provided upon request. To check snow conditions, call 724-794-6011.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Nature Story Time event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. Participants are invited to bring their children to the park for story time as well as an arts and crafts activity. The program is designed for children ages 3-6, but all ages are welcome. RSVP by contacting Beth Garner at 814-674-1000, x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov. Meet in the lower level of the park office.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.