Outdoors notices: Week of Jan. 15, 2018

• Moraine State Park is holding a Making of Moraine State Park event from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday. Discover how local land use transitioned from the 1940s to the opening of Moraine State park in 1970. Polly Shaw, author of the book, “Images of Modern America: Moraine State Park” will share images and insights from her work. Meet at the State Parks Region 2 conference room, 195 Park Road in Prospect, 16052-2013. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 712-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a City Lights Hike from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will meet in downtown Pittsburgh before heading out on a 2-hour hike that will offer different vantage points of the city. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Step Into Showshoes event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Borrowing snowshoes is free and is conditional on the amount of snowshoes available as well as the amount of snow on the trails. Orientation and brief instruction will be provided upon request. To check snow conditions, call 724-794-6011.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7923

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Nature Story Time event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. Participants are invited to bring their children to the park for story time as well as an arts and crafts activity. The program is designed for children ages 3-6, but all ages are welcome. RSVP by contacting Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov. Meet in the lower level of the park office.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Frick Park. Join Mike Fialkovich for a winter walk in the park to search for the season's resident birds. Meet at Frick Environmental Center at 8 a.m. Call 412-731-3581.

• Cook Forest State Park is hosting an Otter Watch event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. Bring binoculars for a driving tour to otter hot spots along the National Wild & Scenic River. Email cookforestsp@pa.gov or call 814-744-8407.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its Winterfest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 3. Try snowshoes, cross country skiing, a snow snake, catching a snowflake, human sled dog racing or sledding at this family event. Food will be available from Friends of Ohiopyle. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.