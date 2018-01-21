Outdoors notices: Week of Jan. 22, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7923

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Nature Story Time event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. Participants are invited to bring their children to the park for story time as well as an arts and crafts activity. The program is designed for children ages 3-6, but all ages are welcome. RSVP by contacting Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov. Meet in the lower level of the park office.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Saturday at Frick Park. Join Mike Fialkovich for a winter walk in the park to search for the season's resident birds. Meet at the Frick Environmental Center at 8 a.m. Call 412-731-3581.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Full Moon Hike from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Boyce Park. Join for an evening of hiking and forest exploration under the light of the full moon with this 3-4 mile hike. Program costs $12, members pay $8. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Cook Forest State Park is hosting an Otter Watch event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. Bring binoculars for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic River. Email cookforestsp@pa.gov or call 814-744-8407.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Step Into Showshoes event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 3. Borrowing snowshoes is free and is conditional on the amount of snowshoes available as well as the amount of snow on the trails. Orientation and brief instruction will be provided upon request. To check snow conditions, call 724-794-6011.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its Winterfest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 3. Try out snowshoes, cross country skiing, a snow snake, catching a snowflake, human sled dog racing or sledding at this family event. Food will be available from Friends of Ohiopyle. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Moraine State Park is hosting the 3rd Annual Winterfrost Trail 5K Race from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 10. Participate in the 5K race and then register for the dip in the lake at Habitat for Humanity's Douse for a House at noon. The race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and ability levels. Visitmorainepreservationfund.org/category/trail_5k/27.html for additional details and registration form. Email tamsuemcg@embarqmanil.com or kplant@zoominternet.net with questions.