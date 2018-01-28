Outdoors notices for Jan. 29

Outdoors

Notices

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Full Moon Hike from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Boyce Park. Join in for an evening of hiking and forest exploration under the light of a full moon with this 3-4 mile hike. Program costs $12, members pay $8. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Cook Forest State Park is hosting an Otter Watch event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. Bring binoculars for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic River. Email cookforestsp@pa.gov or call 814-744-8407.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Step Into Showshoes event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Borrowing snowshoes is free and is conditional on the amount of snowshoes available as well as the amount of snow on the trails. Orientation and brief instruction will be provided upon request. To check snow conditions, call 724-794-6011.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its Winterfest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Try out snowshoes, cross country skiing, a snow snake, catching a snowflake, human sled dog racing or sledding at this family event. Food will be available from Friends of Ohiopyle. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve's trails. Register at aswp.org/events/7925.

• Moraine State Park is hosting the 3rd Annual Winterfrost Trail 5k Race from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 10. Participate in a 5k race and then register for a dip in the lake at Habitat for Humanity's Douse for a House at noon. The race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and ability levels. Visit www.morainepreservationfund.org/category/trail_5k/27.html for additional details and registration form. Email tamsuemcg@embarqmanil.com or kplant@zoominternet.net with questions.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 9 a.m. on Feb. 17 at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. The outing will be held in accordance with the Great Backyard Bird Count. Participants will meet at the park's parking lot at 9 a.m. before heading out for a 3-hour walk. Following the outing there will be a pot luck luncheon at the Fern Hollow Center. Email Bob Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is hosting Family Science Sunday from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 18. Families are invited to join the park naturalist as they explore the specialized science of birds. Activities are best suited for children ages 4-12 but all ages are welcome. For more information, call Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov