Outdoors

Outdoors notices for Feb. 5

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Outdoors

Notices

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7925.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Riverfront Trail Bike Tour Preview from 4-5 p.m. Thursday. Participants will use the Virtual Senior Academy platform to showcase access points, landmarks and tips for enjoying a bike ride on Three Rivers Heritage Trail. The program is free. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Step Into Showshoes event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Borrowing snowshoes is free and is conditional on the amount of snowshoes available and the amount of snow on the trails. Orientation and brief instruction will be provided upon request. To check snow conditions, call 724-794-6011.

• Moraine State Park is hosting the 3rd Annual Winterfrost Trail 5k Race from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Participate in the 5k race and register for a dip in the lake at Habitat for Humanity's Douse for a House at noon. The race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and ability levels. Visit http://www.morainepreservationfund.org/category/trail_5k/27.html for additional details and registration form. Email tamsuemcg@embarqmanil.com or kplant@zoominternet.net with questions.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. The outing will be held in accordance with Great Backyard Bird Count. Participants will meet at the park's parking lot at 9 a.m. before heading out for a 3-hour walk. Following the outing, there will be a pot-luck luncheon at Fern Hollow Center. Email Bob Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is hosting Family Science Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18. Families are invited to join the park naturalist as they explore the specialized science of birds. Activities are best suited for children ages 4-12 but all ages are welcome. For more information, call Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a South Parks Sweets Hike from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 18. Explore South Park and its many trails on this moderate hike before stopping by The Woods Café and Bikes for hot beverages and sweet treats. Program costs $20 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Moonlight Snowshoe from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 23. Participants will snowshoe by the light of the moon on this easy trek. Come prepared with warm layers, water and a headlamp. If there is no snow, there will be a hike. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

