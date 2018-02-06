Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Outdoors

Slippery Rock man admits illegally importing deer into Kansas

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
A deer in North Park, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
WICHITA, Kan. — A Pennsylvania man who owns a trophy-hunting company has pleaded guilty to illegally importing deer into Kansas.

The U.S. attorney's office says 48-year-old Robert McConnell, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts. The Slippery Rock man owns Horseshoe Hill Outfitters, which advertises “big game hunting adventures” in Kansas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Ontario.

Prosecutors say he violated an act that regulates the trade of wildlife, fish and plants. In two counts, McConnell admitted to importing deer that weren't from an accredited herd, weren't officially identified and didn't have a certificate of veterinary inspection. In two others, he admitted to importing domesticated deer.

Sentencing is set for May 21. Both sides are recommending a fine of at least $10,000 and five years of probation during which he couldn't do business in Kansas.

