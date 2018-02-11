Outdoors notices for Feb. 12, 2018

Outdoors

Notices

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7926.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. The outing will be held in accordance with Great Backyard Bird Count. Participants will meet at the park's parking lot at 9 a.m. before heading out for a 3-hour walk. Following the outing, there will be a pot-luck luncheon at Fern Hollow Center. Email Bob Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is hosting Family Science Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Families are invited to join the park naturalist as they explore the specialized science of birds. Activities are best suited for children ages 4-12 but all ages are welcome. For more information, call Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov

• Venture Outdoors is offering a South Park Sweets Hike from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Explore South Park and its many trails on this moderate hike before stopping by The Woods Café and Bikes for hot beverages and sweet treats. Program costs $20 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Moonlight Snowshoe from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 23. Participants will snowshoe by the light of the moon on this easy trek. Come prepared with warm layers, water and a headlamp. If there is no snow, it will just be a hike. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Step Into Showshoes event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Feb. 24. Borrowing snowshoes is free and is conditional on the amount of snowshoes available as well as the amount of snow on the trails. Orientation and brief instruction will be provided upon request. To check snow conditions, call 724-794-6011.

• Moraine State Park is offering a Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature workshop from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The free sustainable backyard workshop is hosted by Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry and will offer information on sustainably managing your land to increase the environmental benefits that it provides. The workshop will take place in Succop Theater. Registration and a full agenda can be found at yourpieceofnature.eventbrite.com. Call 724-238-1200 for more information.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Volunteer Trail Day at 9 a.m. on March 3. Join with other park volunteers to complete much needed trail work in the park. Please bring gloves and something to eat. Email Barbara Wallace at bawallace@pa.gov