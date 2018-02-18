Outdoors notices: Week of Feb. 19, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7927

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Moonlight Snowshoe Hike from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Participants will snowshoe by the light of the moon on this easy trek. Come prepared with warm layers, water and a headlamp. If there is no snow, it will be a hike. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Step Into Showshoes event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Borrowing snowshoes is free and is conditional on the amount of snowshoes available as well as the amount of snow on the trails. Orientation and brief instruction will be provided upon request. To check snow conditions, call 724-794-6011.

• Venture Outdoors is having a Millvale Beer Tasting Walk from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. This easy hike will allow participants to explore Millvale's history while wandering through the neighborhood and commercial district. Afterward, Grist House Brewing will be offering beverages. Each participant will receive a fresh growler of beer to take home. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Program costs $45. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is offering a Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature workshop from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on March 3. The free sustainable backyard workshop is hosted by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry and will offer information on sustainably managing your land to increase the environmental benefits it provides. The workshop will take place in the Succop Theater. Registration and a full agenda are at yourpieceofnature.eventbrite.com. Call 724-238-1200 for more information.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Hut-to-Hut: Winter Backpacking Weekend event beginning at 9 a.m. on March 3. Join forest and state park naturalists for a two-day, overnight backpacking trip in the Laurel Highlands. This trip is for experienced backpackers only. Participants must be 18 or older. Registration is $10 per person. To register, email kipeck@pa.gov or call 814-352-8649.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Volunteer Trail Day at 9 a.m. on March 3. Join with other park volunteers to complete much-needed trail work in the park. Bring gloves and something to eat. Email Barbara Wallace at bawallace@pa.gov.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an outing at 8:30 a.m. on March 24 at Pymatuning State Park. Meet leader Bob Van Newkirk in the parking lot at 12590 Hartstown Road, Linesville. Dress appropriately for the weather. Email Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.