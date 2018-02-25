Outdoors notices: Feb. 26, 2018

Outdoors

Notices

• Moraine State Park is offering a Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature workshop from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. The free sustainable backyard workshop is hosted by Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry and will offer information on managing your land to increase the environmental benefits it provides. The workshop will take place in Succop Theater. Registration and a full agenda can be found at yourpieceofnature.eventbrite.com. Call 724-238-1200 for more information.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Hut-to-Hut: Winter Backpacking Weekend event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Join forest and state park naturalists for a two-day, overnight backpacking trip in the Laurel Highlands. This trip is for experienced backpackers only. Participants must be 18 or older. Registration fee is $10 per person. To register, email kipeck@pa.gov or call 814-352-8649.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Volunteer Trail Day at 9 a.m. Saturday. Join with other park volunteers to complete much needed trail work in the park. Please bring gloves and something to eat. Email Barbara Wallace at bawallace@pa.gov

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Maple For Scouts event from 10 a.m.-noon March 10 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Participants will experience the science and history of maple sugaring. After an introduction, the group will head out on the trail to learn how maple sugar and syrup are made. Cost is $7.50 per person. Register online at aswp.org/events/7978

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Signs of Spring hike at 10 a.m. March 10. Join forest staff for a trek in the woods. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is holding an Urban Fitness Hike from Greenfield to Hazelwood from 6-9:30 p.m. March 15. Participants will warm up with a few steep hills and stairways before heading out on a fast-paced hike that will cover 5-6 miles. Program costs $12 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an outing at 8:30 a.m. March 24 at Pymatuning State Park. Meet leader Bob Van Newkirk in the parking lot at 12590 Hartstown Rd. Linesville. Dress appropriately for the weather. Email Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is hosting a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. March 30. Enjoy some family friendly, freewheeling discovery along the park's trails. The Jennings' staff will lead the group in this informal, seasonal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.