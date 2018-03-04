Outdoors notices for week of March 5, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outdoors

Notices

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Maple For Scouts event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Participants will experience the science and history of maple sugaring. After an introduction, the group will head out on the trail to learn how maple sugar and syrup have been made over the years. Cost is $7.50 per person. Register online at aswp.org/events/7978.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Signs of Spring hike at 10 a.m. Saturday. Join forest staff for a trek in the woods. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is holding an Urban Fitness Hike from Greenfield to Hazelwood from 6-9:30 p.m. March 15. Participants will warm up with a few steep hills and stairways before heading out on a fast-paced hike that will cover 5-6 miles. Program costs $12 for nonmembers, and $8 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding Nature Story Time from 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 16. Bring the children to the park for some fun nature learning. Children will enjoy a story, participate in a game or activity and make a fun craft to take home. RSVP by contacting Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or at princeprogramssp@pa.gov.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Woodcock Hike at 7:15 p.m. March 23. Join park staff on a quest to view the woodcock's mating dance. Please bring a flashlight. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an outing at 8:30 a.m. March 24 at Pymatuning State Park. Meet leader Bob Van Newkirk in the parking lot at 12590 Hartstown Rd., Linesville. Dress appropriately for the weather. Email Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Ladies Fly Fishing event from 1-5 p.m. March 25. Learn to fly fish. No fishing license, equipment or boots needed. Receive instruction from the staff and community instructors on knot tying, casting techniques and on-water skills. Registration is required through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission at https://register-ed.com/events/view/118361

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is hosting a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. March 30. Enjoy family friendly, freewheeling discovery along the park's trails. The Jennings' staff will lead the group in this informal, seasonal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.