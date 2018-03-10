Bob Frye: Massasauga rattlesnake responds to habitat work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The eastern massasauga rattlesnake is in trouble everywhere it roams — or, perhaps more appropriately, slithers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers it a "threatened" species under the Endangered Species Act. That means it's "likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future."

The snakes' range once extended from central New York and southern Ontario to southcentral Illinois and eastern Iowa. That's still true, but only to a degree, the Service said.

Its numbers have "steadily shrunk."

"Generally, only small, isolated populations remain," the Service said. "The eastern massasauga is listed as endangered, threatened, or a species of concern in every state and province where it is found."

But there may be hope.

Research carried out in Pennsylvania reveals it's possible to help snakes within those pockets survive and thrive.

But it takes work.

Howard Reinert, a biology professor at the College of New Jersey, has studied massasaugas in western Pennsylvania since the late 1970s. He's seen snake numbers dwindle and contract.

The reason, he said, is habitat.

"Massasaugas require two different types of habitat," Reinert said. "They require wetland habitat for over-wintering, and they require upland, old field, remnant prairie habitat for foraging and gestation."

Those two habitats need to be close together, too. Massasaugas are "pretty sedentary."

"They have fairly small activity ranges. So they can't travel real far and tend not to," Reinert said.

The problem in Western Pennsylvania as in most places, he said, is such habitats are increasingly rare. Strip mining, development, road construction and aging forests have been working against massasaugas.

Reinert, though, spent the last several years manipulating a Western Pennsylvania site that still had massasaugas. Their habitat had shrunk: What was 70 acres of prime snake land in the 1950s was down to six by the winter of 2012-13.

The property, which had grown into a pine plantation, was completely timbered. Habitat restoration began, so by summer of 2014 the site — with plenty of low-to-the-ground vegetation holding many more meadow voles and small prey species — looked "like massasauga habitat," Reinert said. Maintenance of the property continued thereafter.

In the meantime, researchers captured a few massasaugas. They were implanted with transmitters and their movements monitored.

"We wanted to figure out, can we create massasauga habitat? Will they use it? And how long will that take?" Reinert said.

The answers were yes, yes, and not long.

Rattlesnakes moved into the area quickly and spent just as much time there as in their existing habitat, Reinert said. Researchers found evidence of breeding and reproduction, too.

"The result is that we think we can provide sufficient habitat to ensure the long-term survival of the massasauga at this particular site," Reinert said.

Whether that success can be replicated elsewhere is the next question.

The Mid-Atlantic Center of Herpetology and Conservation — which works to protect reptiles and amphibians throughout the Northeast — believes there is value in having massasaugas around.

The snakes are a "flagship species" for wetland conservation and water quality, it said. They live in the same headwater wetlands fed by springs so important to people.

"These particular spring-fed wetlands provide clean, highly oxygenated water into our landscapes, essential for all aquatic organisms. The streams and rivers that we utilize for drinking water and for recreation begin in headwater Eastern Massasauga wetlands," the Center said in a statement. "People from all walks of life, from the trout fisherman to those that simply prefer drinking clean water, should be eastern massasauga advocates."

That's all true, Reinert said.

But to really restore the massasauga to places it once lived will require more than manipulating habitat, he said.

Restoring habitat has proven to be relatively simple.

"But that's not going to bring the snakes back," he said.

They have to be close enough to expand into the area on their own, or they'd have to be reintroduced from elsewhere. More research would need to be done on how snakes respond to that, he said.

"Whether (there would be) political will for that or interest in doing that, that would be another topic," Reinert said.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.