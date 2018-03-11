Outdoors notices for March 12, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outdoors

Notices

• Venture Outdoors is holding an Urban Fitness Hike from Greenfield to Hazelwood from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants will warm up with a few steep hills and stairways before heading out on a fast-paced hike that will cover 5-6 miles. Program costs $12 for non-members, and $8 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding Nature Story Time from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. Bring the children to the park for some fun nature learning. Children will enjoy a story, participate in a game or activity and make a craft to take home. RSVP by contacting Beth Garner at 814-6740-1000 x105 or at princeprogramssp@pa.gov.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Woodcock Hike at 7:15 p.m. March 23. Join park staff on a quest to view the woodcock's mating dance. Bring a flashlight. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an outing at 8:30 a.m. March 24 at Pymatuning State Park. Meet leader Bob Van Newkirk in the parking lot at 12590 Hartstown Rd. Linesville, Pa. Dress appropriately for the weather. Email Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Cal (Pa.)'s student chapter of The Wildlife Society will host its 21st annual Outdoor Bash and Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Richeyville Volunteer Fire Department. A variety of game dishes will be available to eat, while outdoor gear, artwork and free passes to future wildlife-related events will be raffled off. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Email bocetti@cau.edu or call 724-938-5967.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Ladies Fly Fishing event from 1-5 p.m. March 25. Learn to fly fish; no fishing license, equipment or boots needed. Receive instruction from the staff and community instructors on knot tying, casting techniques and on-water skills. Registration is required through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission at register-ed.com/events/view/118361.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is hosting a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. March 30. Enjoy some family-friendly, freewheeling discovery along the park's trails. The Jennings' staff will lead the group in this informal, seasonal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Blue Moon Hike at 8 p.m. March 31. Join a forest naturalist on a nice, brisk hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.