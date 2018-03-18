Outdoors notices: March 18, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Woodcock Hike at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Join park staff on a quest to view the woodcock's mating dance. Please bring a flashlight. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an outing at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Pymatuning State Park. Meet leader Bob Van Newkirk in the parking lot at 12590 Hartstown Rd. Linesville, PA. Dress appropriately for the weather. Email Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Cal (Pa.)'s student chapter of The Wildlife Society will host its 21st annual Outdoor Bash and Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Richeyville Volunteer Fire Department. A variety of game dishes will be available to eat, while outdoor gear, artwork and free passes to future wildlife-related events will be raffled off. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Email bocetti@cau.edu or call 724-938-5967.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Ladies Fly Fishing event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Learn to fly fish, no fishing license, equipment or boots needed. Receive instruction from the staff and community instructors on knot tying, casting techniques and on-water skills. Registration is required through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission at https://register-ed.com/events/view/118361

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is hosting a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. on March 30. Enjoy some family-friendly, freewheeling discovery along the park's trails. The Jennings' staff will lead the group in this informal, seasonal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Urban Bike Tour from 1-3 p.m. on March 31. Participants can expect a 10-12 mile tour of the city and its riverfronts with plenty of interesting stops along the way via the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Program costs $15 for nonmembers and $10 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Blue Moon Hike at 8 p.m. on March 31. Join a forest naturalist on a nice, brisk hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club is hosting Mentored Youth Trout Opening Day at 8 a.m. on April 7 at White Bridge Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. Plenty of cookies, coffee, door prizes and more will be available.