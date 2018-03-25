Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors notices for March 26, 2018

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is hosting a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. on March 30. Enjoy some family-friendly, freewheeling discovery along the park's trails. The Jennings staff will lead the group in this informal, seasonal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Urban Bike Tour from 1-3 p.m. on March 31. Participants can expect a 10-12 mile tour of the city and its riverfronts with plenty of interesting stops along the way via the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Program costs $15 for nonmembers and $10 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Blue Moon Hike at 8 p.m. on March 31. Join a forest naturalist on a nice, brisk hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Spring Scavenger Hunt at 6 p.m. on April 6. Join a forest naturalist and participate in a fun scavenger hunt activity. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on April 7 at Yellow Creek State Park. This will be a joint outing between the 3RBC and the Todd Bird Club. The park contains a wide variety of habitats and a large lake that attracts a wide variety of species. Call Margaret Higbee at 724-354-3493.

• The Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club is hosting Mentored Youth Trout Opening Day at 8 a.m. on April 7 at White Bridge Road in Mt. Pleasant. Plenty of cookies, coffee, door prizes and more will be available.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. on April 11 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8179 .

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon on April 21. In celebration of earth day, participants are welcome to see the Great Gorge Trail come alive with the bloom of spring flowers. Bring a camera. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

