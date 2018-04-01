Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors notices for April 2, 2018

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 6:18 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Outdoors

Notices

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Spring Scavenger Hunt at 6 p.m. Friday. Join a forest naturalist and participate in a fun scavenger hunt activity. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek State Park. This will be a joint outing between 3RBC and Todd Bird Club. The park contains a variety of habitats and a large lake that attracts a variety of species. Call Margaret Higbee at 724-354-3493.

• The Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club is hosting Mentored Youth Trout Opening Day at 8 a.m. Saturday at White Bridge Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. Cookies, coffee, door prizes and more will be available.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. April 11 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a walk on the reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8179.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Wildflower Walk at 6 p.m. April 13. Participants are welcome to enjoy the bloom of spring with fellow nature lovers. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Riverview Park is hosting a morning hike from 8:30-10 a.m. April 15. Join park ranger Nancy Schaefer and naturalist Erica McGrath in a hike to discover the scenery and wildlife that comes with spring. No registration is required. Email riverviewpark.pgh@gmail.com for more information.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Star Party Hike from 7-10 p.m. April 20 at Deer Lakes Park. Participants will go on an evening hike at the park followed by stargazing with the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh in a large, open meadow with views to all horizons. The hike will cover 3-4 miles with some hills. Program costs $12. Members pay $8. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 21. In celebration of Earth Day, participants are welcome to see the Great Gorge Trail come alive with the bloom of spring flowers. Bring a camera. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me