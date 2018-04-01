Outdoors notices for April 2, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outdoors

Notices

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Spring Scavenger Hunt at 6 p.m. Friday. Join a forest naturalist and participate in a fun scavenger hunt activity. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek State Park. This will be a joint outing between 3RBC and Todd Bird Club. The park contains a variety of habitats and a large lake that attracts a variety of species. Call Margaret Higbee at 724-354-3493.

• The Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club is hosting Mentored Youth Trout Opening Day at 8 a.m. Saturday at White Bridge Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. Cookies, coffee, door prizes and more will be available.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. April 11 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a walk on the reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8179.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Wildflower Walk at 6 p.m. April 13. Participants are welcome to enjoy the bloom of spring with fellow nature lovers. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Riverview Park is hosting a morning hike from 8:30-10 a.m. April 15. Join park ranger Nancy Schaefer and naturalist Erica McGrath in a hike to discover the scenery and wildlife that comes with spring. No registration is required. Email riverviewpark.pgh@gmail.com for more information.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Star Party Hike from 7-10 p.m. April 20 at Deer Lakes Park. Participants will go on an evening hike at the park followed by stargazing with the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh in a large, open meadow with views to all horizons. The hike will cover 3-4 miles with some hills. Program costs $12. Members pay $8. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 21. In celebration of Earth Day, participants are welcome to see the Great Gorge Trail come alive with the bloom of spring flowers. Bring a camera. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.