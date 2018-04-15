Outdoors notices: Week of April 16, 2018

• Forbes State Forest is hosting a free public workshop to highlight its ongoing American Woodcock habitat management project at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Come see the American Woodcock, also known as the Timberdoodle, and its aerobatic “sky dance” that it displays during its courtship period. Participants should meet in the large parking lot on the corner of Camp Run Road and Route 381 in Donegal Township. Call 724-238-1200 with any questions.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Star Party Hike from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Deer Lakes Park. Participants will go on an evening hike at the park followed by stargazing with the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh in a large, open meadow with views to all horizons. The hike will cover 3-4 miles with some hills. Program costs $12. Members pay $8. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Cal (Pa.) and the California community are presenting the 23rd annual Pike Run Youth Fishing Festival from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Park. The free event is open to boys and girls ages 15 and younger. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Kids may bring their own fishing gear or can borrow equipment from a Cal student volunteer. Expert fishing guides will be available to help newcomers. Vendors will be present and will sell bait, tackle, food and beverages. For more information, email riley@calu.edu or call 724-938-5288.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. In celebration of Earth Day, participants are welcome to see the Great Gorge Trail come alive with the bloom of spring flowers. Bring a camera. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Backyard Biodiversity event from 10 a.m.-noon on April 28 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. The event will help teach methods and concepts that will help create practical habitats for a diverse range of wildlife in a typical backyard. The event is free for ASWP members and members of the Fox Chapel Garden Club and $4 for nonmembers. Register online at aswp.org/events/8070

• Moraine State Park is holding an Earth Day Spring Clean-up event from 1-4 p.m. on April 28. Help Moraine State Park look its best as projects will be planned for all ages and ability levels. Bring sturdy shoes, work clothes and work gloves. If you have a large group of volunteers, contact Mike Shaffer (724-368-8811) to discuss appropriate projects to help with. Advance registration is required. To register, call 724-368-8811.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Tree ID event from 1:30-3 p.m. on April 28. Participants are welcome to come celebrate Arbor Day by joining a park naturalist to learn how to identify common trees by leaf, bark, and other clues on an easy half-mile walk. Meet at the large pavilion at Muskrat Beach 3. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8:30 a.m. on April 29 at Frick Park. Join Jack and Sue Solomon for this joint outing with the Pitt Birding and Ornithology Club. Participants will meet at Frick Environmental Center before heading out to the park. Call 412-521-3365 for more information.