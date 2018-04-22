Outdoors notices: April 23, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Backyard Biodiversity event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. The event will teach methods and concepts that will help to create practical habitats for a diverse range of wildlife in a typical backyard. The event is free for ASWP members and members of the Fox Chapel Garden Club and will cost $4 for nonmembers. Register online at aswp.org/events/8070

• Moraine State Park is holding an Earth Day Spring Cleanup event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Projects will be planned for all ages and ability levels. Bring sturdy shoes, work clothes and work gloves. If you have a large group of volunteers, contact Mike Shaffer (724-368-8811) to discuss appropriate projects to help with. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 724-368-8811.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Tree ID event from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday. Participants are welcome to come celebrate Arbor Day by joining a park naturalist to learn how to identify common trees by leaf, bark and other clues on an easy half-mile walk. Meet at the large pavilion at Muskrat Beach 3. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Frick Park. Join Jack and Sue Solomon for this joint outing with the University of Pittsburgh Birding and Ornithology Club. Participants will meet at Frick Environmental Center before heading out to the park. Call 412-521-3365 for more information.

• Keystone State Park is hosting a Nature Scavenger Hunt at 10 a.m. on May 1. The event is intended for children ages 3-6 and will begin at the Kell Visitor Center. Participants will start with a mini-hike that will teach children to practice looking at their surroundings while on the trail. This will be a look-but-don't-touch hunt. Parents must be present with children at all times. Comfortable clothing and footwear are recommended. To register, email jkeene@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Intro to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 5 at North Park. Learn the basics of rods, reels, line, tippets, knots and flies while receiving hands-on practice in a variety of casting techniques. No equipment is needed. Pennsylvania Fishing License requirements apply for individuals ages 16 and up for all outings. Registration is required. Program costs $86 for nonmembers and $65 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is hosting a Wildflower Walk at 10 a.m. on May 5. Participants are welcome to join the forest naturalist for the 4-mile trek. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club is holding a Mushroom Walk at 10 a.m. on May 12 at Devil's Hollow in Sewickley. The free walk, held in conjunction with Allegheny Land Trust, will be led by WPMC identifier Fluff Berger. Participants are to meet at the small gravel lot on Sevin Road. Email cs4wpmc@gmail.com or visit wpamushroomclub.org .

—Kevin Lohman