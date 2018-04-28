Fishing report: Anglers faring well at Yellow Creek

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Yellow Creek is a promising spot to explore for the beginning of trout season, with anglers reporting catches using a variety of setups including live bait, spoons, spinners and wet flies. The fishing is going particularly well in the upper reaches of the creek, near Route 422.

• Blue Spruce Lake received its stocking of trout last week, and since then, fishermen are reporting plenty of rainbow trout action.

• Little Chartiers Creek and nearby Millers Run are offering up some of the better fishing in Washington County. The trout are biting at a wide range of baits in both locations, though spinners reportedly yield the best results.

• Anglers fishing the Monongahela River in Washington County are catching and releasing smallmouth bass and walleye.

• The trout in Browns Creek are biting mostly during the evening hours. Anglers are utilizing spinners and paste baits in the faster sections of the creek to much success.

• In Armstrong County, Plum Creek is shaping up to be a fruitful spot for fishermen after receiving an in-season stocking of trout last week. For bait, live minnows are generating high catch rates.

• At Montour Run, anglers are reeling in a good deal of trout using live minnows and a range of paste baits. Fishermen are asked to pinch down the barbs on their hooks if they are practicing catch and release.

• In Allegheny County, the Ohio River is offering up a variety of fish, including walleye, smallmouth bass and freshwater drum to the anglers fishing its waters. According to reports, soft plastic swim baits and hard plastic minnow look-alikes are working well as setups.

• Big Sewickley Creek is harboring trout. Fishermen are having success using live minnows and paste baits to get the trout nibbling.

• The Beaver River appears to be a good spot to hit for any angler who is looking to avoid trout. Below the New Brighton Dam, the river is a hot spot for smallmouth bass, muskellunge and some decently sized walleye.

• At Pymatuning Reservoir, anglers are picking up walleye toward the north end of the lake using jigs and stickbaits. In addition to the walleye, fishermen also report a few yellow perch and crappie catches around the shallow structures of the lake. For the perch and crappie, jigs tipped with minnows under a float is a productive strategy.

• The crappie bite is strong at Conneaut Lake, with anglers reporting most of their catches in the north end of the lake. The go-to bait for many has been jigs tipped with a minnow, or wax worms.

• Kahle Lake is offering up plenty of different catches to anglers fishing its waters, including bluegill, yellow perch, crappie and largemouth bass.