Outdoors notices: April 30, 2018

outdoors

notices

• Keystone State Park is hosting a Nature Scavenger Hunt at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The event is intended for children ages 3-6 and will begin at Kell Visitor Center. Participants will start with a mini-hike that will teach children to practice looking at their surroundings while on the trail. This will be a look-but-don't-touch hunt. Parents must be present with children at all times. Comfortable clothing and footwear are recommended. To register, email jkeene@pa.gov < mailto:jkeene@pa.gov > or call 724-668-2939.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Volunteer Tree Planting event from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Volunteers are needed to plant native trees and shrubs at Zeloyle Sanctuary. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome. Materials will be provided. Visit aswp.org < http://aswp.org > or call 412-963-6100.

• Venture Outdoors is offering an Intro to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at North Park. Learn the basics of rods, reels, line, tippets, knots and flies while receiving hands-on practice in a variety of casting techniques. No equipment is needed. Pennsylvania Fishing License requirements apply for individuals ages 16 and up for all outings. Registration is required. Program costs $86 for nonmembers and $65 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org < mailto:info@ventureoutdoors.org > or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is hosting a Wildflower Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants are welcome to join the forest naturalist for the 4-mile trek. Email rmahony@pa.gov < mailto:rmahony@pa.gov > or call 724-259-2201.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing in collaboration with Fern Hollow Nature Center at 8 a.m. on May 11 at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Sheree Daugherty will lead this bird walk, which will meet in the upper parking lot. Louisiana Waterthrush, Yellow-throated warbler and Warbling Vireo nest in the area. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com < mailto:shereedaugherty@gmail.com > for information.

• Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club is holding a Mushroom Walk at 10 a.m. on May 12 at Devil's Hollow in Sewickley. The free walk, held in conjunction with Allegheny Land Trust, will be led by WPMC identifier Fluff Berger. Participants are to meet at the small gravel lot on Sevin Road. Email cs4wpmc@gmail.com < mailto:cs4wpmc@gmail.com > or visit wpamushroomclub.org < http://wpamushroomclub.org >

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Birds & Blossoms Walk from 1:30-3 p.m. on May 13. Celebrate Mother's Day with a nice 1-mile walk to look for spring birds and blossoms. The walk will be held on paved roadways, and is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. Meet at the Muskrat Beach 1 upper parking lot. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov < mailto:princegallitzinsp@pa.gov > or call 814-674-1000.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Spring Wildflower Walk from 2-4 p.m. on May 13. Participants are welcome to come celebrate Mother's Day and the arrival of spring with a 1⁄2-mile wildflower walk. Learn about the history and folklore surrounding the season's first blooms. The program will take place rain or shine, and no registration is required. Email jenningssp@pa.gov < mailto:jenningssp@pa.gov > or call 724-794-6011.