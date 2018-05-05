Fishing report: Strong start to trout season at Upper, Lower Twin Lakes

• Upper and Lower Twin Lakes is enjoying a strong start to the season, with anglers reeling in a steady amount of trout. Most are having success using minnows, maggots or wax worms as bait. In addition to the trout, the smallmouth bass are beginning to bite a little bit, according to reports.

• Loyalhanna Creek is shaping up to be a prime spot for anglers trolling for trout. The creek was stocked for the second time of the year within the last few weeks and while the fishing pressure has remained low, the fishermen who have been casting out into the creek's waters are reporting plenty of success. It appears anglers are having the most success in the upper portion of the creek while using fly sets, spinners or plastic power worms as lures.

• Mammoth Lake is giving up trout to the anglers fishing its waters. Most are catching trout on paste baits and live baits. During the afternoon hours, anglers are using spinners to reel in the fish.

• Anglers casting out from boats on the Youghiogheny River are reporting some solid results when trolling for trout.

• The rainbow trout are biting in the section of Chest Creek that is designated as Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters. Small spinners present a good option for bait. Another option for bait is a few kernels of canned corn attached to a small hook.

• Anglers at Glendale Lake are reporting quite a few crappie catches in recent days. For the crappie, a jig tipped with a minnow works well as bait during the spring season. However, baits that tend to work well in the summer, such as tube baits and small crankbaits, could also be of use.

• Fishermen at Lake Wilhelm are picking up crappie, bluegill and yellow perch. According to reports, the hot spots for the lake are primarily around the structures that stand in the shallow parts of the northern bays.

• At Pymatuning Reservoir, anglers are doing well with crappie and yellow perch throughout much of the lake. In recent days, a few walleye catches have also been reported.

• Conneaut Lake is harboring various fish, including crappie, yellow perch and some hefty bluegill. Most of the catches are coming in at the north end of the lake.

• For the most part, the fishing at Lake Arthur has been slow to start the spring but anglers are still finding plenty of panfish by floating minnows as bait over the weed beds. In the coming weeks, the hybrid striped bass will be moving into the shallows for spawning purposes.

• The trout have been hitting at North Park Lake and nearby Pine Creek. Anglers are primarily having success using butter worms are red worms as bait.