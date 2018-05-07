Outdoors notices for May 7, 2018

Outdoors

Notices

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing in collaboration with the Fern Hollow Nature Center at 8 a.m. Friday at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Sheree Daugherty will lead this bird walk, which will meet in the upper parking lot. Louisiana Waterthrush, Yellow-throated warbler and Warbling Vireo nest in the area. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com for information.

• The Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club is holding a Mushroom Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at Devil's Hollow in Sewickley. The free walk, held in conjunction with Allegheny Land Trust, will be led by WPMC Identifier Fluff Berger. Participants are to meet at the small gravel lot on Sevin Road. Email cs4wpmc@gmail.com or visit wpamushroomclub.org.

• Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is holding a Family Fishing Festival from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Rowena. The program is intended for families and will provide an opportunity to improve participants' fishing skills and to learn more about fishing in Pennsylvania. Register at register-ed.com/events/view/120889.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Birds & Blossoms Walk from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate Mother's Day with a one-mile walk to look for spring birds and blossoms. The walk will be held on paved roadways, and is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. Meet at the Muskrat Beach 1 upper parking lot. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Spring Wildflower Walk from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Participants are welcome to come celebrate Mother's Day and the arrival of spring with a ½-mile wildflower walk. Learn about the history and folklore surrounding the season's first blooms. The program will take place rain or shine, and no registration is required. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. May 23 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8185.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a History at the High Point Hike at 6:30 p.m. May 25. Participants will be led by a forest naturalist on a hike as they learn about the history of their surroundings. For more information, or to register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Schenley Park Sunset Hike from 7-9 p.m. May 25. Hike during the sunset hours and explore Schenley Park during this moderately-paced hike. Program costs $12 for non-members and $8 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is offering a Family Fishing Program from 1-3 p.m. May 26. Learn basic fishing skills such as knot tying, casting, baiting the hook and taking fish off the hook. No fishing license is required. Adults must bring a child, and children must bring an adult. Reservations required. Call 724-368-8811 to make a reservation.