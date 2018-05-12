Fishing report: Cross Creek Lake yielding plenty of crappie, largemouth bass

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outdoors

Fishing report

• The fishing at Cross Creek Lake is beginning to heat up with anglers picking up a good deal of crappie and largemouth bass. Most fishermen in the area seem to be finding most of their catches near the shoreline.

• Little Chartiers Creek received a trout stocking this past week and should provide plenty of opportunities for anglers looking to troll for the fish. According to reports, the anglers who are doing well are using small sized baits and lures.

• At Glendale Lake, anglers fishing both by boat and from the shore are reeling in a variety of fish, including bluegill, crappie and largemouth bass. Live bait, such as worms and minnows, appear to be leading to most of the catches.

• The Ohio River in Beaver County is yielding freshwater drum to anglers in the area. Nightcrawlers are the go-to bait.

• North Fork Little Beaver Creek is harboring a healthy population of brown trout. Anglers in the area are reeling in the trout using minnows and drifting redworms as bait.

• Fly fishermen at Tionesta Creek are doing well with trout, particularly between Mayburg and Kellettville. The trout have been going after caddis dry flies and nymphs, according to reports. The creek area is also seeing some blue wing olives hatching in the morning, in about a size 20.

• Trout are continuing to bite for fly anglers at the Tionesta Outflow. In the morning, the trout appear to have an affinity for blue wing olives while caddis have been the fly of choice during the daytime. Anglers are also reporting a caddis hatch at the outflow during nighttime hours.

• Beaver Run is still giving up trout to fishermen trolling its waters. The most productive approach, according to anglers, includes using a small hook and a light line with minnows or worms as bait. The hot spots at Beaver Run should be around submerged logs and undercut banks.

• Salmon Creek is seeing low and clear water conditions, so anglers have been wise to use small hooks completely covered by bait. Most fishermen are picking up trout in the creek using minnows as bait.

• In Venango County, the Allegheny River is giving up smallmouth bass to anglers using tubes, flukes, jerk baits and a variety of soft plastic baits.

• Anglers fishing French Creek have been enjoying a variety of catches, including northern pike, walleye and smallmouth bass. Most of the catches are coming between Utica and Franklin, with jigs, crankbaits and spinners serving as the primary baits.

• Kahle Lake appears to be a productive spot for anglers looking to pick up largemouth bass. Most fishermen are doing well using crankbaits, jigs and soft plastic baits.