Outdoors notices: May 14, 2018

• Keystone State Park is holding a Family Science Night from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The theme for the science night will be May Flowers, highlighting the wildflowers that bloom in summer. Participants are welcome to stop by the Kell Visitor Center any time between 5-7 p.m. for self-guided activities, crafts and games based on native wildflowers. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an R.K. Bell Memorial Bird Walk at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Greene River Trail at Rices Landing. The Ralph K. Bell Bird Club of Greene County will sponsor the walk. It is suggested that participants arrive at least 15 minutes early. Call Marjorie Howard with questions at 724-984-2421.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. on May 23 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8185 .

• Forbes State Forest is holding a History at the High Point Hike at 6:30 p.m. on May 25. Participants will be led by a forest naturalist on a hike as they learn about the history of their surroundings. For more information or to register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Schenley Park Sunset Hike from 7-9 p.m. on May 25. Hike during the sunset hours and explore Schenley Park during this moderately paced hike. Program costs $12 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Nature Hike at 11 a.m. on May 26. Join the forest naturalist for a moderate, 3-mile hike. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is offering a Family Fishing Program from 1-3 p.m. on May 26. Learn basic fishing skills such as knot tying, casting, baiting the hook and taking fish off the hook. No fishing license is required. Adults must bring a child, and children must bring an adult. Reservations required. Call 724-368-8811 to make a reservation.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding an Outdoor Grocery Store event from 7-8:30 p.m. on June 1. Participants will meet at the Kentuck Campground Amphitheater and learn some of the basics of foraging wild edibles before taking a short hike to look for examples of sustenance that can be found. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• The Lower Burrell Parks Commission & Lower Burrell American Legion Post 868 are hosting the Burrell Lake Park Kids' Fishing Derby at 7:30 a.m. on June 9 at Burrell Park. The event is sponsored by the Tri-County Trout Club and will be free for those ages 15 and under. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and fishing will be from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, email tctcnews@gmail.com or call 412-298-0964.