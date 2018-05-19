Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Fishing report: Crappies are biting at High Point Lake

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

• The water temperature at High Point Lake is rising, and with it, the crappies are biting at an increasing rate. According to reports, anglers are picking up some healthy sized black crappie using small minnows as bait. In addition to the crappie, fishermen are picking up yellow perch, sunfish, chain pickerel and bass.

• Youghiogheny River Lake is yielding plenty of walleye, even after hosting a walleye tournament last week that saw a total of 56 walleye catches. Anglers are also picking up some larger channel catfish in the lake.

• Anglers fishing the Youghiogheny River are still finding a few trout to troll for. The river will also be receiving another trout stocking Friday.

• The crappie at Cross Creek Lake are grazing over toward the shallower ends of the water, and anglers are taking advantage and having success with a variety of baits and lures that imitate minnows.

• In Washington County, the Monongahela River is offering up smallmouth bass and largemouth bass in solid quantities. According to reports, the bass are nibbling at a number of artificial lures. However, fishing conditions on the river may be in flux due to the heavy rain from this past week.

• While the water is slowly beginning to warm, Millers Run is still harboring a good deal of trout. The best times to catch the trout appear to be the early morning hours and in the evening.

• Fishermen at Glendale Lake are doing well with crappie, with some measuring in at a large size. Minnows are typically a good bait to use for the crappie.

• Hinkston Run Reservoir is shaping up to be a hot spot for anglers looking to pick up a few bluegills. According to reports, anglers are finding a few large bluegills in the reservoir. Worms, crickets and grasshoppers should work well as live bait. Anglers should remember to use small hooks when trolling for this fish.

• Wilmore Reservoir appears to be another reliable spot for anglers looking to pick up crappie. According to reports, the crappie fishing has been steadily improving over the last week or so.

• At Piney Dam, anglers are picking up a variety of fish including crappies, walleye, smallmouth bass and yellow perch.

• Walleye and smallmouth bass are the popular catches at the Lower Clarion River, particularly where the river converges with the Allegheny River.

• The Allegheny River in Clarion County is another spot where anglers can find walleye and smallmouth bass. Most fishermen are having success in the Parker City area.

• Anglers fishing Redbank Creek are reporting more then a few walleye catches near the dam in New Bethlehem. From the dam in New Bethlehem to Mayport, fishermen are catching trout as well.

