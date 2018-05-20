Outdoors notices: May 21-June 9, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8185

• Forbes State Forest is holding a History at the High Point Hike at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Participants will be led by a forest naturalist on a hike as they learn about the history of their surroundings. For more information, or to register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Schenley Park Sunset Hike from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hike during the sunset hours and explore Schenley Park during this moderately paced hike. Program costs $12 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a Nature Hike at 11 a.m. Saturday. Join the forest naturalist for a moderate, 3-mile hike. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is offering a Family Fishing Program from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Learn basic fishing skills such as knot tying, casting, baiting the hook and taking fish off the hook. No fishing license is required. Adults must bring a child, and children must bring an adult. Reservations required. Call 724-368-8811 to make a reservation.

• Keystone State Park is hosting a Stone Lodge Hike at 4 p.m. on June 1. Join the park naturalist in the Kell Visitor Center parking lot before heading out for an afternoon of hiking, bird watching and plant identification on the Stone Lodge Trail. Comfortable clothing and footwear are strongly recommended. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding an Outdoor Grocery Store event from 7-8:30 p.m. on June 1. Participants will meet at the Kentuck Campground Amphitheater and learn some of the basics of foraging wild edibles before taking a short hike to look for examples of sustenance. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• The Lower Burrell Parks Commission and Lower Burrell American Legion Post 868 are hosting the Burrell Lake Park Kids' Fishing Derby at 7:30 a.m. on June 9 at Burrell Park. The event is sponsored by the Tri-County Trout Club and will be free for all kids ages 15 and under. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and fishing will take place from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, email tctcnews@gmail.com or call 412-298-0964.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 7 a.m. on June 9 at Laurel Mountain. Participants will meet at the Dairy Queen at Exit 91 (Donegal) off the Pennsylvania Turnpike before heading out to see the migrating warblers on their breeding grounds on Laurel Mountain. Call outing leader Mike Fialkovich at 412-303-0010 with questions.