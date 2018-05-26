Fishing report: Rising temperatures provide boost at Shenango Reservoir

• The fishing at Shenango Reservoir is continuing to improve as the temperature rises, with anglers reeling in a variety of fish including white bass, hybrid striped bass and crappie. Imitation minnow baits and other crankbaits should work well for the bass, and live bait such as minnows, worms and insects should do the trick for the crappie.

• Upper and Lower Twin Lakes is still offering up trout but with the warmer water temperatures, most anglers are taking advantage and using the early-morning hours to find them. Later in the day, the trout are receding into deeper, cooler portions of the lakes. As far as bait goes, minnows and wax worms are providing solid results. In addition to the trout, fishermen are picking up bass and crappie.

• Laurel Hill Creek is harboring a solid population of brown trout, after receiving a recent stocking. The stocking by Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery occurred in section 2 and section 7 of the creek, and supposedly contains some of their prime trout specimens of the season.

• Youghiogheny River Lake is offering up smallmouth bass and walleye to local fishermen. Live bait such as minnows and night crawlers typically work well for walleye.

• Fishing pressure on Kooser Lake has been light, and with the lake receiving a recent stocking of trout, there are plenty of opportunities to reel one in. Nearby, Kooser Run also enjoyed a stocking in the last couple of weeks. The trout in both areas are hefty, according to reports.

• Blue Spruce Lake is still giving off its fair share of trout to anglers fishing its waters. With the water temperatures rising, it would be wise to cast out in the deeper pockets of water, where the temperature would be cooler, when looking for the trout.

• Anglers fishing at Yellow Creek, particularly around Ferrier Run Road, are doing well trolling for trout. According to reports, the go-to baits are minnows and wax worms.

• Keystone Power Dam looks to be a productive spot for anglers hoping to pick up some muskellunge. Some rather large muskie catches have been reported lately, with one measuring in at 40-plus inches. The crappie bite at the dam has been promising, as well.

• Pymatuning Lake is yielding a good deal of walleye and crappie to fishermen trolling its waters. The usual baits are working well for anglers, with most using jigs and worms. The hot spots to check out include the areas around Clark Island and Harris Island on the north end of the lake, and off the Snodgrass boat launch in the south end.

• Mingo Creek is still playing host to some nicely-sized trout, with most anglers having success in the early morning and in the evening.