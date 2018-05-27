Outdoors notices: May 28, 2018

Outdoors

Notices

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Friday at Todd Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve's trails, and enjoy some birding. Register online at aswp.org/events/8240

• Keystone State Park is hosting a Stone Lodge Hike at 4 p.m. Friday. Join the park naturalist in Kell Visitor Center parking lot before heading out for an afternoon of hiking, bird watching and plant identification on the Stone Lodge Trail. Comfortable clothing and footwear are recommended strongly. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding an Outdoor Grocery Store event from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at the Kentuck Campground Amphitheater and learn some of the basics of foraging wild edibles before taking a short hike to look for examples of sustenance. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• The Lower Burrell Parks Commission & Lower Burrell American Legion Post 868 are hosting the Burrell Lake Park Kids' Fishing Derby at 7:30 a.m. on June 9 at Burrell Park. The event is sponsored by the Tri-County Trout Club and will be free for all kids ages 15 and under. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and fishing will be from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, email tctcnews@gmail.com or call 412-298-0964.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 7 a.m. on June 9 at Laurel Mountain. Participants will meet at Dairy Queen at Exit 91 (Donegal) of the Pennsylvania Turnpike before heading out to see the migrating warblers on their breeding grounds on Laurel Mountain. Call outing leader Mike Fialkovich at 412-303-0010 with questions.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Cell Phone Photography event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on June 10 at North Park. Join a local art enthusiast for a short walk through the park before learning some tips for using your cell phone to take pictures. Participants ages 50 and up can attend for free. Program costs $12 for participants under 50 years of age. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Nature at the Pond activity from 1-4 p.m. on June 10. Stop by the nature table at Pickerel Pond anytime between 1-4 p.m. for some hands-on learning about pond wildlife. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Keystone State Park is holding Yoga on the Beach from 7-8 p.m. on June 11. Participants should bring bug spray, a yoga mat and an oversized beach towel or a small blanket for this one-hour beginner's class. A 45-minute Tai Chi sequence will follow for those that are interested. A donation of $5 or more is requested. Register via email at jenn@jgyogaandwellness.com