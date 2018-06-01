Outdoors Xtras: Vest Pack, bobber tips and a breakfast recipe

TIP OF THE WEEK Bobbers are great tools for helping fishing newbies, and children especially, catch fish. They suspend your bait in the water and alert you to when a fish is biting. But too often, the bobbers sold with pre-packaged "beginner" rod and reel kits are just way too large. They're hard for a fish to pull under the water. That makes it hard to hook them. Downsize to s a smaller bobber and your hook-ups will increase.

gear of the week

Vest Pack Assortment

Sugg. retail price: $16.95.

Company: Scientific Anglers (everybodyshops.com/3m-anglers-vest-pack-assortment.html#tab-product1)

Gear type: Fly fishing equipment

Product description: This handy little pack contains many, if not all, of the tools a fly angler needs on the water. There's a pin-back retractor that stretches to 15 inches. All kinds of tools can be attached to its swivel clip. Forceps with serrated teeth make removing hooks easier, while the nipper can clear hook eyes, cut line and more. The leader straightener, meanwhile, eliminates coils in leaders.

Available options: Why is this called a vest pack, other than it fits conveniently in one? According to the company, that's how it was first described and the name "just stuck.

Notable: Scientific Anglers is now owned by Orvis, and has been since 2013. But it got its start in 1945 when it was founded by three friends and fly fishermen from Michigan. The company really made a name for itself in 1952 with the development of the first plastic-coated tapered fly line.

recipe of the week

breakfast pie

Ingredients

• 6-8 eggs

• 1 bag hash browns

• bacon or sausage

• 1 cup cheddar cheese

• onion

• garlic

• 1 can green chilies

• butter

• salt and pepper to taste

• salsa

Directions

This is a hearty campfire breakfast that works especially well if you cook the bacon or sausage ahead of time.

Coat the inside of your cast iron pan with grease, then line it with the uncooked hash browns, making a shell. Place several pats of butter evenly around the potatoes.

Beat 6 to 8 eggs, adding the green chilies. Pour all that into the hash brown shell. Add the cooked meat, along with sautéed onions and garlic. Add one cup of cheddar cheese and salt and pepper to taste.

Cover the pan with heavy duty aluminum foil and cook over hot coals until the eggs and hash browns are done. Cut into pie-like slices and serve with salsa.