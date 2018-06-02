Fishing report: Ohio River offering plenty of flathead catfish

• The Ohio River in western Allegheny County is offering up plenty of flathead catfish, with anglers using a variety of cut baits. Bass are also a popular catch of late, particularly hybrid striped bass and smallmouth bass. The go-to baits for bass include crank baits and tube baits. Fishermen are also picking up walleye in the river, using nightcrawlers as bait.

• Anglers fishing Tenmile Creek are still picking up trout. Bait such as grasshoppers, crickets or corn should be an adequate bait.

• On the eastern side of Allegheny County, the Allegheny River is yielding walleye. Most of the catches are coming in the evening hours when the dark begins to set in.

• Deer Creek is still a good spot to check out for those who are looking to catch trout. According to reports, fishermen have been picking up trout as recently as last week.

• Trout are also still swimming the waters of Bull Creek, with a few anglers reaching their catch limit in recent days.

• At Pymatuning Reservoir, anglers are doing well with a variety of fish including channel catfish, crappies, largemouth bass, yellow perch and walleye. The walleye are being reeled in from all over the lake, mostly using night crawlers or minnows as bait. As far as the panfish go, it's recommended fishermen hit the shallow areas of the lake out to around 6 foot of water.

• French Creek is harboring a solid population of smallmouth bass and walleye. A few anglers fishing the creek are reporting catches of northern pike, as well.

• The panfish at Conneaut Lake are biting, and most anglers are having a good deal of success using live bait. The hot spot for the panfish appears to be the north end of the lake. In addition, fishermen are picking up largemouth bass and northern pike.

• At Lake Wilhelm, anglers are catching bluegill, crappie and largemouth bass. There doesn't seem to be a particular go-to spot for the fish as they have been hitting throughout the lake. The panfish are biting at live bait under a float. The best options for bait lately have been wax worms, meal worms and red worms.

• In Erie, Presque Isle Bay is providing fishermen with plenty of smallmouth bass, walleye, panfish and northern pike. Soft plastic set-ups like small swimbaits are doing the trick for the smallmouth bass, which have mostly migrated into the shallow waters of the bay.