Outdoors notices for June 4, 2018

Outdoors notices

• Lower Burrell Parks Commission & Lower Burrell American Legion Post 868 is hosting the Burrell Lake Park Kids' Fishing Derby at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Burrell Park. The event is sponsored by Tri-County Trout Club and will be free for all ages 15 and under. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and fishing will take place from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, email tctcnews@gmail.com or call 412-298-0964.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 7 a.m. Saturday at Laurel Mountain. Participants will meet at Dairy Queen by the Donegal exit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike before heading out to see migrating warblers on their breeding grounds on Laurel Mountain. For more information, call outing leader Mike Fialkovich at 412-303-0010.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Cellphone Photography event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday at North Park. Join a local art enthusiast for a short walk through the park before learning tips for using your cellphone to take pictures. Participants ages 50 and over can attend for free. Program costs $12 for participants under 50. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Nature at the Pond activity from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Stop by the nature table at Pickerel Pond between 1-4 p.m. for hands-on learning when it comes to pond wildlife. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Keystone State Park is holding Yoga on the Beach from 7-8 p.m. June 11. Participants should bring bug spray, a yoga mat and an oversized beach towel or a small blanket for this one-hour beginner's class. A 45-minute Tai Chi sequence will follow for those who are interested. A donation of $5 or more is requested. Register via email at jenn@jgyogaandwellness.com.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. June 13 at Beechwoord Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free birding walk on the reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8218.

• Keystone State Park is hosting a Birds N' Brews event at 8 a.m. June 16. Join the park naturalist at DeGlau Picnic Grove for freshly brewed coffee and bird watching, and learn about the efforts to grow coffee sustainably in South America and how it supports conservation efforts in Pennsylvania. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding an Early Morning Float event from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. June 16. Participants will float down the middle Yough River in hopes of catching a glimpse of an otter or a mink. You will need to provide your own boat. Registration is required. Email aludwig@pa.gov or call 724-329-0986.