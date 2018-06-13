Outdoors Xtras: Water filtering, Dutch oven cooking and groundhog hunting

TIP OF THE WEEK Summertime is groundhog-hunting time. Where best to find woodchucks, though? They feed in fields, of course, on fresh green vegetation. But rather than just set up in a field and wait, look for den sites. Groundhogs will dig burrows around old foundations and buildings, near rock piles, steep banks covered in taller weeds and the like. If there's an old apple orchard nearby, all the better. Groundhogs not only eat the apples but will even climb trees to get them. So find where they're living when not eating, and you'll do well.

gear of the week

Gravity Water Treatment System

Sugg. retail price: $39.99.

Company: Sawyer Products ( everybodyshops.com/sawyer-one-gallon-gravity-filtration-system.html )

Gear type: Water filter

Product description: Chances are when you escape to the backcountry — whether that's a half-mile from the road or 50 — you go there to fish or hunt or just relax and enjoy nature. Not to work. That's one reason the Sawyer one-gallon water filter is so nice. It does the work for you. The way it works is, you get to your campsite, fill the bag with water from a creek or river and hang it up. Then, when you need water for drinking or cooking, you draw the water out through the hose and attached filter. That's it. There's no need to boil water or work it through a hand pump. Gravity and the filter do the job, allowing you to focus on fun or other camp chores.

Available options: This includes a 1 gallon — or 3.78 liter — bladder, a 0.1 micron filter, drink tube, attachments and cleaning and maintenance instructions.

Notable: This filter stands 14 by 6 by 3 inches. It weighs 8 ounces.

Recipe of the week

Sloppy Joe biscuit bake

Ingredients

• 2 pounds ground beef

• 1 onion

• 2 cups water

• 1 16-ounce package of refrigerator biscuits

• 12 ounces tomato paste

• 2 packages sloppy Joe seasoning mix

Directions

This is a relatively simple meal you can make it camp using your Dutch oven.

Start by browning meat and chopped up onion in the Dutch oven. Add tomato paste, seasoning mix and water. Bring everything to a boil, stirring occasionally.

Put biscuits over top of the mixture. Cover the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.