Outdoors notices for June 17, 2018

NOTICES

Outdoors

RIFLE/TRAP LEAGUES

• The Twi Night Trap League had 10 of 160 shooters managed perfect 25s. Connellsville finished with 197 targets, followed by Youngwood (194), East Huntingdon (189), Hecla (188) and Ruffsdale (188). Connellsville leads the season standings with 56.5 points, followed by Youngwood (51.5), Hecla (46.5), Ruffsdale (23) and East Huntingdon (17.5). Next week's shoot will be at Ruffsdale.

HUNTER SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Berlin Veteran's Home Association, Somerset County, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23. Class limit 50.

• Colver Sportsmen Club, Cambria County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 23. Class limit 30.

• Pine Creek Sportsmen's Club, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. June 23. Class limit 50.

• Jefferson Fire Hall, Greene County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23. Class limit 75.

• Ferndale Sportsman's Club, Somerset County, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24. Class limit 30.

• Freeport Sportsmen's Club, Armstrong County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 7. Class limit 50.

• Franklin Grange, Greene County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14. Class limit 50.

• Barr Township Rod & Gun Club, Cambria County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 22. Class limit 30.

• Bull Creek Rod and Gun Club, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28. Class limit 40.

SHOOTS ON TAP

• The Pennsylvania State Smallbore 3200 Prone championship will be held Aug. 4-5, at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club. The competition is open to members and the public. Firing starters at 9 a.m. NRA conventional smallbore prone rifle rules will be in effect. Send entries to Dean Trew, 970 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 or email dbtrew@gmail.com.

• Trafford Sportsmen's Club will hold 3-D shoots July 22 and Aug. 19. Registration runs from 7 a.m.-noon. Cost is $10 per shooter, and shooters 12 and under are free. Call 412-372-3820 or visit www.traffordsportsmen.org for information.

• California Hill Gun Club holds sporting clays and five-stand shoots Sundays from 9 a.m.-noon. All are open to the public. Call 724-938-3480.

• Sporting clays is closed for the winter at West Penn Sportsmen's Club, but five stand is open Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-noon Sundays. Cost is $5 for 25 targets for members. Nonmembers are $6 per round.

• Ellsworth Sportsmen's Club is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, with trap shooting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visit esc15360.com.

• Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association has big-bore pistol and .22 longrifle shoots from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and trap practice at 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 724-872-4399.

• Shaner Sportsmen's Club, 146 Stewart Lane, Irwin, has trap practice from 5-8 p.m. Fridays. It is open to the public. Call 724-872-8431 or the clubhouse at 724-446-1313.

• Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen's Club, 505 Mosside Boulevard, North Versailles, hosts Civilian Marksmanship Program and practical pistol shoots at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, archery practice at 6 p.m. Mondays, practical pistol practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays and trap practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-824-3790.

• White Oak Rod and Gun Club has CMP shoots from 9-11 a.m. the second Sunday of each month. There are indoor 3-D archery shoots from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free to those 11 and younger and 65 and older. Skeet and five-stand shoots are 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and on sporting clays Sundays. All events are open to the public. Call 724-863-9941.

• East Huntingdon Sportsmen's Association has trap practice at 6 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $3 for a round of 25 birds. The public is welcome. The club also has an indoor archery league with shoots Monday nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shooting starting at 7 p.m. Club membership is not required to shoot. Call Doug or Amy at 724-887-4103. The club's indoor pistol range is open at 7 p.m. Mondays or by appointment for groups.

• Summer Twi-night League begins March 22 at Hecla Club and March 29 at East Huntingdon.

• Millvale Sportsman's Club, 170 Sunny Hill Road, Wexford, has trap shoots from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, skeet shoots from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and five-stand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-935-9963 or visit millvalesportsmens.com.

• South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club has trap shooting at 5 p.m. Mondays. The public is welcome.

• The Lawrence County Sportsman's Association in Wampum opens its shotgun and .22 rifle ranges to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-652-1075.

• Pony Farm Sportsmen's Club in Kittanning has open trap nights at 6 p.m. Fridays. The public is welcome to use the lighted ranges. The full kitchen is open for all events.

• Sutersville Sportsmen's Club has trap practice beginning at 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-872-0989.

• Connellsville Sportsmen's Club has trap and skeet practice from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. All shooters and the public are welcome. Instruction is available.

• Shannock Valley Sportsmen's Club in Yatesboro has trap practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is invited to all events.

• Hecla's trap range is open for practice from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-423-6090 after 2 p.m.

• Fort Hand Rifle Club in North Vandergrift has an ARA-sanctioned smallbore benchrest shoot the second Saturday of every month. The club also has an NRA-sanctioned smallbore metallic silhouette match the second Sunday of every month. Call 724-726-9580.

• Roscoe Sportsmen's Association's youth trap league shoots are 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The adult league shoots from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Mike Hela at 724-938-3500 or the club at 724-938-9080 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen's Association has five-stand sporting clays shoots from 4 p.m. until dark Wednesdays at its club grounds on Sportsmen Drive in Washington Township. Cost is $4 per round. Call 724-478-2129.

• Youngwood Sportsmen's Association has trap shoots 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The shoots are open to the public. Call Fred at 724-837-5516 or Frank at 724-834-3234.

• East Monongahela Sportsmen's Club has 25-yard pin shoots at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $6. On Thursdays, the club runs trap shoots for $2.50 per round and 50-yard pin shoots on the pistol range for $6. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public. Call 412-384-4747.

• Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club in Murrysville opens its trap range to the public from 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Call 724-327-9315 or 724-327-0592.

• McDonald Sportsmen's Association has trap and skeet practice from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-796-2271 or visit mcdonaldsportsmen.com.

• Clairton Sportsmen's Club has skeet shoots and practice from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The trap league and practice are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

• Rochester Sportsmen Club will hold shoots June 24, July 22, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23. Visit rochestersportsmen.com for more information.