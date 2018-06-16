Fishing report: Large panfish biting at Conemaugh River Lake

• Conemaugh River Lake is harboring some large panfish, according to reports. Most anglers who are casting out into the lake are reeling in large bluegills, crappie, yellow perch and other less prominent panfish. At night, fishermen are doing well trolling for catfish. Minnows appear to be working well as bait for panfish and catfish. Anglers fishing from the shore are casting out from Livermore or the Outflow and are reportedly seeing good results. Those fishing from boat have been launching from Altmans Run.

• Keystone Lake is offering up plenty of panfish, with visitors having the most success with crappies. A few anglers are reporting muskellunge catches as well. Random bouts of rain have kept the fish on the move, so it will be difficult for fishermen to depend on any one hot spot to provide them with fish.

• In Washington County, the Monongahela River is producing largemouth bass, as well as channel catfish and flathead catfish. Anglers are picking up the bass near the low-sloped shallow shorelines and nearby confluences while the catfish are populating the steeper drop off points from the shoreline.

• Youghiogheny River Lake is offering up walleye and channel catfish to anglers fishing its waters. Some of the catfish being reeled in are measuring up to 30 inches.

• The trout bite is still going strong at Laurel Hill Lake. Live baits may be a good approach. Recent rain conditions may leave the water too muddy for the trout to see other lures, but they can still detect the odor of natural bait. Some type of worm or waxworm should be an adequate bait.

• Anglers fishing the Allegheny River in Venango County are finding a good number of smallmouth bass. A wide range of presentations have been working on the bass, including tubes, plastics and stick baits.

• Redbank Creek is still providing anglers with a solid number of trout, in addition to a few smallmouth bass catches. The bass are mostly being found from the dam in New Bethlehem down to the confluence with the Allegheny River.

• Kahle Lake has a variety of fish, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, crappies and bluegill.

• The walleye and the smallmouth bass are biting on the Ohio River in Beaver County, with most anglers having success using soft plastic baits. The hot spots are near the bridges, according to reports.

• Fishermen trolling Beaver River are picking up catfish on cut baits and chicken liver. Overall, the bite has slowed but some anglers are still reporting solid catches.