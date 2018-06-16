Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Fishing report: Large panfish biting at Conemaugh River Lake

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 6:51 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

• Conemaugh River Lake is harboring some large panfish, according to reports. Most anglers who are casting out into the lake are reeling in large bluegills, crappie, yellow perch and other less prominent panfish. At night, fishermen are doing well trolling for catfish. Minnows appear to be working well as bait for panfish and catfish. Anglers fishing from the shore are casting out from Livermore or the Outflow and are reportedly seeing good results. Those fishing from boat have been launching from Altmans Run.

• Keystone Lake is offering up plenty of panfish, with visitors having the most success with crappies. A few anglers are reporting muskellunge catches as well. Random bouts of rain have kept the fish on the move, so it will be difficult for fishermen to depend on any one hot spot to provide them with fish.

• In Washington County, the Monongahela River is producing largemouth bass, as well as channel catfish and flathead catfish. Anglers are picking up the bass near the low-sloped shallow shorelines and nearby confluences while the catfish are populating the steeper drop off points from the shoreline.

• Youghiogheny River Lake is offering up walleye and channel catfish to anglers fishing its waters. Some of the catfish being reeled in are measuring up to 30 inches.

• The trout bite is still going strong at Laurel Hill Lake. Live baits may be a good approach. Recent rain conditions may leave the water too muddy for the trout to see other lures, but they can still detect the odor of natural bait. Some type of worm or waxworm should be an adequate bait.

• Anglers fishing the Allegheny River in Venango County are finding a good number of smallmouth bass. A wide range of presentations have been working on the bass, including tubes, plastics and stick baits.

• Redbank Creek is still providing anglers with a solid number of trout, in addition to a few smallmouth bass catches. The bass are mostly being found from the dam in New Bethlehem down to the confluence with the Allegheny River.

• Kahle Lake has a variety of fish, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, crappies and bluegill.

• The walleye and the smallmouth bass are biting on the Ohio River in Beaver County, with most anglers having success using soft plastic baits. The hot spots are near the bridges, according to reports.

• Fishermen trolling Beaver River are picking up catfish on cut baits and chicken liver. Overall, the bite has slowed but some anglers are still reporting solid catches.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me