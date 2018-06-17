Outdoors notices: Monday, June 18, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Summer Solstice Stroll at 7 p.m. Thursday. Join the forest naturalist for an enjoyable hike on the longest day of the year. Emailrmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Pymatuning State Park is holding a Go Girls Kayaking event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Girls ages 10-15 are invited to learn how to kayak, along with how to play various kayak games. Reservations are required. Call park office at 724-932-3142 to reserve a spot.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a 4 1⁄ 2 -mile hike to Wolf Rocks at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Join the forest naturalist on this trek to the local landmark. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Rock Climbing Event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Highlands. Learn from experienced guides as they teach participants about equipment, safety, tying knots, how to belay and other experienced climbing techniques. This class is meant for beginners. Participants must be 13 or older. Program costs $67 for nonmembers and $50 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a 'Round the Campfire event from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Participants are welcome to come and learn the art of firecraft, how to find the right tinder and unconventional ways to light a fire. Register online at aswp.org/events/8051

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering an Intro to Disc Golf event from 1:30-3 p.m. on June 29. Learn how to play disc golf in a beginners' class at Muskrat Beach 2. All ages are welcome. Participants are encouraged to wear sunscreen and bring water. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Laurel Hill State Park is hosting a Learn to Kayak event from 10 a.m.-noon on June 30. Kayak instruction will be followed by a leisurely paddle on Laurel Hill Lake. All equipment is provided. Registration is required. To register, call 814-352-8649.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Backpacking Basics class from 7-8:30 p.m. on June 30. Join park staff, and learn the basics needed to get started with backpacking. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.