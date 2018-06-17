Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors notices: Monday, June 18, 2018

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Summer Solstice Stroll at 7 p.m. Thursday. Join the forest naturalist for an enjoyable hike on the longest day of the year. Emailrmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Pymatuning State Park is holding a Go Girls Kayaking event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Girls ages 10-15 are invited to learn how to kayak, along with how to play various kayak games. Reservations are required. Call park office at 724-932-3142 to reserve a spot.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a 4 12-mile hike to Wolf Rocks at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Join the forest naturalist on this trek to the local landmark. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Rock Climbing Event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Highlands. Learn from experienced guides as they teach participants about equipment, safety, tying knots, how to belay and other experienced climbing techniques. This class is meant for beginners. Participants must be 13 or older. Program costs $67 for nonmembers and $50 for members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a 'Round the Campfire event from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Participants are welcome to come and learn the art of firecraft, how to find the right tinder and unconventional ways to light a fire. Register online at aswp.org/events/8051

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering an Intro to Disc Golf event from 1:30-3 p.m. on June 29. Learn how to play disc golf in a beginners' class at Muskrat Beach 2. All ages are welcome. Participants are encouraged to wear sunscreen and bring water. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Laurel Hill State Park is hosting a Learn to Kayak event from 10 a.m.-noon on June 30. Kayak instruction will be followed by a leisurely paddle on Laurel Hill Lake. All equipment is provided. Registration is required. To register, call 814-352-8649.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Backpacking Basics class from 7-8:30 p.m. on June 30. Join park staff, and learn the basics needed to get started with backpacking. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me