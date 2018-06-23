Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fishing report: Monongahela River loaded with smallmouth, largemouth bass

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

• In Washington County, the Monongahela River is running high and could remain that way for a few days. Prior to the heavy rains, anglers were catching a good deal of smallmouth and largemouth bass. Other recent catches in this section of the Monongahela include catfish and a handful of muskellunge.

• Dutch Fork Lake is shaping up to be a good spot for fishermen who are looking fos bass. The primary baits anglers have had success with include soft plastics fished on or near the bottom of the water, and top water plugs that are working best in the early hours of the morning and in the evening.

• In Clarion County, the Allegheny River is offering up smallmouth bass. Anglers trolling the river a little bit closer to its confluence with the Clarion River are also picking up walleye.

• Anglers fishing Kahle Lake are catching plenty of largemouth bass, in addition to some larger sized bluegill. Fishermen are also picking up crappie and yellow perch at the lake.

• Redbank Creek is harboring a solid population of both trout and smallmouth bass, starting from the dam in New Bethlehem upstream to Mayport. Downstream from the dam, anglers are picking up smallmouth bass and a small number of walleye.

• The upper Clarion River is yielding a variety of fish, including smallmouth bass, yellow perch, crappies and walleye. According to reports, the smallmouth bass in the river are weighing in at a pretty hefty size.

• A good number of smallmouth bass are populating the lower Clarion River, with anglers having little issue getting a bite on their line. In addition to the high number of bass, a few walleye are also being picked up near the river's confluence with the Allegheny River.

• Northern Pike has been the popular catch of late for anglers fishing the Allegheny River in Forest County. So far, it appears the most successful approach for catching the northern pike is using spoons and live bait. The hot spot to find the fish is the sand and gravel launch in Tionesta, according to reports.

• Loyalhanna Creek is still offering up a few trout to the dedicated trout fishermen trolling its waters. The most popular baits for the trout have been nightcrawlers and stick baits.

• The walleye bite on the Yough River appears to have slowed down but anglers are still doing well with catfish, rockbass and bluegill between Confluence and Ohiopyle.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

