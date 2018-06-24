Outdoors notices: Monday, June 25, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering an Intro to Disc Golf event from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday. Learn how to play disc golf in a beginners' class at Muskrat Beach 2. All ages are welcome. Participants are encouraged to wear sunscreen and bring water. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Laurel Hill State Park is hosting a Learn to Kayak event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Kayak instruction will be followed by a leisurely paddle on Laurel Hill Lake. All needed equipment is provided. Registration is required. To register, call 814-352-8649.

• Linn Run State Park and Forbes State Forest are offering a Movie and Mountain Pie program at 7 p.m. Saturday at Linn Run State Park. Participants will be able to enjoy an outdoor movie along with s'mores. The program is free, and registration is not required. Meet at the park office. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Backpacking Basics class from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Join park staff and learn the basics needed to get started with backpacking. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Keystone State Park is offering a Fish for Free Day on July 4. No fishing licenses will be required to fish throughout the day. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Fourth of July Fireworks Paddle from 7:30-10 p.m. on July 4. Participants will meet at Kayak Pittsburgh on the North Shore before heading out to take a leisurely paddle upstream then floating back toward the Point to see the fireworks display. Previous paddling experience is required. Only tandem kayaks will be available for the outing. Minimum age to participate is 12 years old. Nonmember price is $75, and for members the price is $50. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Star Party from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on July 7 at the Bike Rental parking lot on the North Shore. The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will serve as guides for this tour of the night sky. After a short presentation, participants will be observing the cosmos through the privately owned telescopes of the members of the Amateur Astronomers Association. Venus, Jupiter and Saturn also might be visible that night. To register, call the park office at 724-368-8811.