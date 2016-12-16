Penguins' win streak ends with OT loss to Kings

Phil Kessel's broken stick in overtime offered an appropriate symbol for the Penguins in their 1-0 loss to Los Angeles on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Just moments after his stick snapped on a shot attempt, the Kings snapped their host's seven-game win streak. The sequence also served as a karmic counter-punch for a team that has found so many fortunate bounces since the start of December.

The NHL's hottest offense finally found a humbling moment this month, as the Penguins failed to beat Los Angeles goaltender Peter Budaj and witnessed the end of their win streak, which included 39 goals scored.

“That's the type of opportunities that happen in overtime, based on my experience,” coach Mike Sullivan said of the odd-man rush created by Kessel's equipment mishap. “I thought Phil was in a real good opportunity to shoot the puck. He can score from that area. And his stick breaks. It's just one of those things.”

Tyler Toffoli finished a three-on-one rush to deliver the only puck that eluded Matt Murray, who made 27 saves but sensed he failed when it mattered most.

“I've just got to make that save,” Murray said. “I could probably be a little more aggressive on it. (Brian Dumoulin) did a good job of taking away both options and leaving me with the shot. (Toffoli) got a pretty good angle, but I still could've played it better.”

Los Angeles' 39 shots on goal allowed in regulation, including 30 through two periods, represented another unexpected development, as the Kings entered the game surrendering a league-low 25.1 per game.

Plentiful power plays assisted the Penguins' shot generation, which ranked as the best in the league at 34.7 per game. But Budaj and Los Angeles' most trusted defensemen, 2016 Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin, kept Evgeni Malkin and company away from the crease more than most opponents this season.

“Maybe we need to go to net more,” Malkin said. “It's hard because there are big defensemen. Sometimes it hurts. But of course we need to go to the net and screen the goalie.”

Malkin's last encounter with the Kings left him just as stumped by their inability to turn speed into more scoring chances. Los Angeles won, 3-2, in overtime when the Penguins visited Nov. 3. That night, the hosts finished with a 27-23 edge in shots.

More pucks on goal failed to solve the problems presented by the bulky, spatially stubborn Kings. Tom Kuhnhackl gave Budaj the biggest scare in regulation, as the winger snapped a wrist shot from the slot that slammed into the goalie's mask with about seven and a half minutes left in the second period. But Budaj still found the rebound and managed to cover the puck before Penguins swarmed.

Even when the Penguins worked on offense against just four Los Angeles skaters, grade-A opportunities proved elusive. Granted seven minutes and 30 seconds of power play time, the Penguins produced 11 shots on goal.

“I thought we had a couple of good chances early on,” Sullivan said. “Then the second part of it, I thought we were looking for the next play, and I thought we, to a certain extent, killed our own power play on the perimeter a little bit. At least our coaching staff thought we had opportunities to get pucks to the net.”

Los Angeles' third penalty, a slashing minor on Matt Greene, sent Matt Cullen to the dressing room with an aching left hand late in the first period.

Cullen returned to the Penguins' bench for the second period, but Trevor Daley and Brian Dumoulin disappeared down the runway with ailments during the game's final 25 minutes.

Dumoulin managed to return nine minutes after he took a shot from Marion Gaborik to the face early in the third period. The puck rolled up Dumoulin's stick as the defenseman reached for a deflection.

Daley took his last shift with about 4:30 left in the second period and did not come back. Sullivan said Daley underwent evaluation for an upper-body injury but did not have more details.

Murray commended the job done by the five healthy defensemen, who entered the game without their workhorse, Kris Letang.

“I think we played great,” Murray said. “(Los Angeles) did a good job of packing it in. They kept us to the outside for the most part, and their goalie played pretty well. It was just one of those nights.”