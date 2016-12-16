Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Penguins

Penguins' win streak ends with OT loss to Kings
Bill West | Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, 9:57 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Kings' Jordan Nolan runs over Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the second period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ian Cole blocks the shot of the Kings' Nic Dowd in the second period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kings goaltender Peter Budaj makes a save on the Penguins' Patric Horqvist in the second period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel fights for the puck with the Kings' Matt Greene in the first period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby welds around with the puck in front of the Kings' Jeff Carter in the first period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kings goaltender Peter Budaj makes a save on the Penguins' Patric Horqvist in the first period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust and the Kings' Anze Kopitar fight for the puck in the third period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carl Hagelin is tripped up by the Kings' Jake Muzzin in the third period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Kings' Jeff Carter is in Penguins goaltender Matt Marray's face as he makes a save in the third period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kings goaltender watches the puck with Jake Muzzin and the Penguins' Carl Hagelin after a third-period save Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Kings' Tyler Toffoli's shot in the overtime period beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Kings celebrate Tyler Toffoli's game winning goal in the overtime period to beat the Penguins 1-0 Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray looks back as the Kings' Tyler Toffoli's shot is the game winner in the overtime period Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.

Phil Kessel's broken stick in overtime offered an appropriate symbol for the Penguins in their 1-0 loss to Los Angeles on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Just moments after his stick snapped on a shot attempt, the Kings snapped their host's seven-game win streak. The sequence also served as a karmic counter-punch for a team that has found so many fortunate bounces since the start of December.

The NHL's hottest offense finally found a humbling moment this month, as the Penguins failed to beat Los Angeles goaltender Peter Budaj and witnessed the end of their win streak, which included 39 goals scored.

“That's the type of opportunities that happen in overtime, based on my experience,” coach Mike Sullivan said of the odd-man rush created by Kessel's equipment mishap. “I thought Phil was in a real good opportunity to shoot the puck. He can score from that area. And his stick breaks. It's just one of those things.”

Tyler Toffoli finished a three-on-one rush to deliver the only puck that eluded Matt Murray, who made 27 saves but sensed he failed when it mattered most.

“I've just got to make that save,” Murray said. “I could probably be a little more aggressive on it. (Brian Dumoulin) did a good job of taking away both options and leaving me with the shot. (Toffoli) got a pretty good angle, but I still could've played it better.”

Los Angeles' 39 shots on goal allowed in regulation, including 30 through two periods, represented another unexpected development, as the Kings entered the game surrendering a league-low 25.1 per game.

Plentiful power plays assisted the Penguins' shot generation, which ranked as the best in the league at 34.7 per game. But Budaj and Los Angeles' most trusted defensemen, 2016 Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin, kept Evgeni Malkin and company away from the crease more than most opponents this season.

“Maybe we need to go to net more,” Malkin said. “It's hard because there are big defensemen. Sometimes it hurts. But of course we need to go to the net and screen the goalie.”

Malkin's last encounter with the Kings left him just as stumped by their inability to turn speed into more scoring chances. Los Angeles won, 3-2, in overtime when the Penguins visited Nov. 3. That night, the hosts finished with a 27-23 edge in shots.

More pucks on goal failed to solve the problems presented by the bulky, spatially stubborn Kings. Tom Kuhnhackl gave Budaj the biggest scare in regulation, as the winger snapped a wrist shot from the slot that slammed into the goalie's mask with about seven and a half minutes left in the second period. But Budaj still found the rebound and managed to cover the puck before Penguins swarmed.

Even when the Penguins worked on offense against just four Los Angeles skaters, grade-A opportunities proved elusive. Granted seven minutes and 30 seconds of power play time, the Penguins produced 11 shots on goal.

“I thought we had a couple of good chances early on,” Sullivan said. “Then the second part of it, I thought we were looking for the next play, and I thought we, to a certain extent, killed our own power play on the perimeter a little bit. At least our coaching staff thought we had opportunities to get pucks to the net.”

Los Angeles' third penalty, a slashing minor on Matt Greene, sent Matt Cullen to the dressing room with an aching left hand late in the first period.

Cullen returned to the Penguins' bench for the second period, but Trevor Daley and Brian Dumoulin disappeared down the runway with ailments during the game's final 25 minutes.

Dumoulin managed to return nine minutes after he took a shot from Marion Gaborik to the face early in the third period. The puck rolled up Dumoulin's stick as the defenseman reached for a deflection.

Daley took his last shift with about 4:30 left in the second period and did not come back. Sullivan said Daley underwent evaluation for an upper-body injury but did not have more details.

Murray commended the job done by the five healthy defensemen, who entered the game without their workhorse, Kris Letang.

“I think we played great,” Murray said. “(Los Angeles) did a good job of packing it in. They kept us to the outside for the most part, and their goalie played pretty well. It was just one of those nights.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.