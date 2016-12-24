NHL teams lacking players with long-range slap shots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For a short time earlier this month, coach Mike Sullivan decided to use two defensemen on each of his team's power-play units.

As he scanned his roster to choose a player to pick up the extra special teams minutes, he settled on Brian Dumoulin, even though the 25-year-old defenseman lacks an overpowering slap shot from the point.

It was easy to see why that deficiency in Dumoulin's game gave his coach no pause when parking him at the point on the power play. The long-range slap shot is effectively dead as a serious weapon in today's NHL.

Through Dec. 21, the Penguins had taken 1,162 shots and scored 114 goals. Slap shots made up just 13.6 percent of the shots and 10.5 percent of the goals.

And when it comes to honest-to-goodness, full wind-up slap shots from the point — like the ones Paul Coffey or Al MacInnis or Sheldon Souray might crank up in decades past — the Penguins have scored just one all season. Back in October, Trevor Daley took a pass at the blue line, took one stride toward the net and blasted a slapper past Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard.

Other than that, it's been a collection of snap shots and wrist shots, tips and rebounds, lighting the lamp for the Penguins.

“Get the puck there,” Sullivan said. “That allows our forwards an opportunity for a next play, whether it be a deflection or a rebound. It breaks coverage down.”

Sullivan's philosophy, which is shared by most coaches around the league, is a key reason for the demise of the long-range slap shot as a weapon. There are other reasons, as well.

Thanks to improved technique and advanced equipment over the past few decades, few modern goalies will ever be beaten cleanly by a slap shot.

“From the point, with no traffic? You should never score from a goaltender's point of view,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “I think anything from the top of the circles, if he can see the puck, the goalie stops it almost 100 times out of 100.

“Back in the day when pads weren't quite as good and you had Al MacInnis shooting, they'd be scared to block it. Now, goalies have no hesitation to stop a shot from the point, even if it is 110 mph. It just doesn't hurt as much.”

Also, with modern sticks being made out of space-age composite materials, today's wrist shot often travels as fast as yesterday's slap shot. There's no need for a big wind-up to hit peak velocity.

“The sticks are way better than they used to be,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “You can try out a stick and fine-tune it to what you like, to what gives you the best shot. That's a big part of it.”

The slap shot hasn't gone away entirely, of course.

The one-timer, a cousin to the full wind-up slapper, is still an important part of any successful power play.

And Montreal's Shea Weber can hang with any of the game's all-time greats when it comes to lighting up the radar gun.

“He's got a bomb. It's crazy how hard he shoots it,” Schultz said. “I skate with him in the summer, so I see it first-hand. It's definitely a huge weapon.”

On top of that, any shot that can strike fear into the legion of shot blockers patrolling the front of the league's nets is still an effective tool.

“I've blocked a couple of (Weber shots),” Cole said. “Those hurt. I got one right here on the side of the elbow, through the pad. My whole arm went numb for like five minutes.

“Playing defense, if you see a wrist shot coming from the point, I would certainly step in front of that and block that every single time. No one shoots a wrist shot hard enough for me to be like, ‘Oh man, this is actually going to hurt.' ”

A few weeks ago, a representative from the stick company Warrior visited Penguins practice with a radar gun in tow. Cole said he came close to hitting triple digits with his slap shot. If the Penguins held an internal hardest shot contest, there's a pretty good chance Cole would win.

“I have a lot of weight I can put behind it,” Cole said. “I have some muscle I can transfer into that stick.”

As much as he might long for the days when possessing the biggest slap shot on the team might have made him the biggest star in town, Cole knows that time is long gone.

“Just coast around and get beat defensively all the time, but go down the other end and rip a slap shot and score? That would be so good,” Cole said. “But no, it's not the case anymore. You have to be a more complete player than that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.