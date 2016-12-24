Three periods: Hornqvist, Hagelin, Kunitz seek to increase shooting percentages

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First

Past due

Pucks around the net that cooperate all too well with Sidney Crosby this season refuse to do the same with Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz.

Expect that to change in the coming weeks.

While Crosby's five-on-five shooting percentage (21.2 through Thursday) continues to sit well above the average he had from the start of the 2010-11 season to the end of 2015-16 (12.7), Hornqvist, Hagelin and Kunitz wait for theirs to ascend from unusually low marks.

Horqvist's lack of luck is the most glaring. He entered Friday's game against New Jersey with just one five-on-five goal despite a team-high 82 shots at even strength. That shooting percentage, 1.22, was well below his average from the past six seasons, 7.31, according to www.Corsica.hockey.

For Hagelin, the five-on-five shooting percentage sat at 3.33, well below his 8.55 average from 2010-16.

For Kunitz, the difference was 4.08 percent this season compared to 12.21 during the previous six seasons.

At the blueline, Kris Letang and Olli Maatta are due, as neither has scored in five-on-five action despite combining for 94 shots.

Regression will benefit that trio of wingers, but it likely will sting for not only Crosby but also Matt Cullen and Bryan Rust. Rust's and Cullen's five-on-five shooting percentages are about double their recent season averages.

Second

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Olli Maatta knows putting up points isn't the most important part of his job description.

He knows the team needs him to be a top penalty killer and a shutdown presence in the defensive zone much more than it needs him to rack up goals or assists.

But there are limits to the offensive totals he's willing to live with, and his stat line of no goals and two assists in his first 34 games of the season is difficult to swallow. Maatta, who had 29 points in 78 games as a rookie, is tied with goalie Matt Murray on the team scoring list.

“It's something that should be part of my game as well, and it hasn't been this season. It's something I gotta pay attention to,” Maatta said. “You have to try to get better as a player as the season goes on. That's a big thing, and I think that's part of my game that I can be better at. I can improve.”

THIRD

PROSPECT UPDATE

A few updates on Penguins prospects who have not yet turned pro.

Defenseman Connor Hall, the third-round pick from last June's draft known for his throwback physical style, is done for the season after a goal, two assists and 35 penalty minutes in 17 games with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers. He had shoulder surgery.

Goalie Filip Gustavsson, the team's top pick last June, is a back-up for Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League. He has great numbers in limited action, recording a 2.00 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in seven games.

Forward Sam Lafferty, the Hollidaysburg native picked in the fourth round in 2014, is having a breakout junior year at Brown. He leads the team with 14 points in 12 games.

OVERTIME

Hit Hunting

With the Penguins' approval, Scott Wilson has increased his commitment to an “abrasive” game this season. His 72 hits in 31 games, up from 38 in 24 a season ago, reflects his priorities.

Balancing when to go for the body check and when to settle for stickwork became one of Wilson's tasks while at UMass-Lowell.

“He's always had the knack for getting a big hit at the right time,” River Hawks coach Norm Bazin said. “But we also had to tell him to let the game come to him and not be as aggressive in running after hits.”

— Bill West