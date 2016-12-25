Kunitz offers steady hand for Penguins even as potential change looms

Seven Penguins lineup regulars are in the final year of their contracts.

Chris Kunitz suspects he became the Penguins' trusted source of pre-game handshakes and fist bumps by accident. Driven in part by superstition, the left winger preferred to stand by the dressing room door in the minutes before the opening puck drop, so after he joined the Penguins in February of 2009, he headed for that spot.

“Guys are comfortable in certain areas, and that's where I've always tended to go,” Kunitz said. “Throughout the years, there's been different routines and different things that you have with the guys around you. There's not too many of those guys around the door anymore.”

In his ninth season with the Penguins and 13th in the NHL, Kunitz is all too aware of the team's ongoing transformation and its implications. Unlike Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Marc-Andre Fleury and Kris Letang, he did not join the Penguins via the draft, but he secured a place in the team's oft-mentioned “core” and held it for years as the captain??s trusty winger.

Conor Sheary flanks Crosby this season, and a collection of other promising left wingers continue to vie for bigger roles. Kunitz, whose contract expires after this season, cannot evade the effects of aging much longer, especially as he relies on a physically grueling style. Yet the 37-year-old winger still welcomes the chance to wait at that dressing room door and interact with that wave of young talent as it passes by.

“I stand there and try to remind guys of the things we want to do: Play with speed or shoot pucks or whatever little inkling you want to say to each guy,” Kunitz said. “It's just fun, just routine at this point.”

Few teams follow pre-game routines with more devotion than the Penguins. Crosby must stickhandle a puck on a logo. Malkin must stretch on a faceoff dot. Letang flips pucks into the netting for fans to collect.

Follwing a recent practice, Kunitz suggested handshakes aren't central to his warm-up process. But winger Patric Hornqvist noted minutes later that he only adopted a multi-step maneuver with Kunitz because Beau Bennett and Pascal Dupuis no longer roamed the room.

“Somebody has to do it, and I stepped up,” Hornqvist said. “I go with the flow. In the start, I was terrible (at the handshake). I'm starting to get a feel on it, so I like it.”

Kunitz's role among the Penguins began to shift soon after Hornqvist joined the roster in June 2014. The sturdy Swede provided another net-front option on the power play, and his enthusiasm for physicality mirrored Kunitz's.

Then came Sheary, Scott Wilson and Tom Kuhnhackl from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Carl Hagelin from Anaheim a season ago.

Jake Guentzel's impressive NHL debut in late November served as the latest reminder that options abound on the wings.

Kunitz remains a winger who puts the Penguins in position to generate more shots than they allow, and his hit total again ranks among the league leaders.

“We want a healthy Chris Kunitz at the end of the year,” assistant Rick Tocchet said. “Kuni is one of those guys that comes in and whether he scores two goals in one game or is minus-two, he's got that demeanor that it's a new day. He's got to be positive. He's got to get himself going and get the team going. He's willing to put the team ahead of himself sometimes.”

Kunitz knows more roster changes involving core members of the Penguins might happen between New Years and this summer. He counts Marc-Andre Fleury among the teammates with which he shares a custom handshake.

“You're always waiting for him to be around and make sure you get it done before you go out,” said Fleury, who noted that Max Talbot served as the handshake specialist before Kunitz arrived. “You need it before you go out.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.