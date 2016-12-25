Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Penguins

Kunitz offers steady hand for Penguins even as potential change looms
Bill West | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:30 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Chris Kunitz takes a snapshot against the Bruins at PPG Paints Arena Dec. 2016.

Updated 5 hours ago

Chris Kunitz suspects he became the Penguins' trusted source of pre-game handshakes and fist bumps by accident. Driven in part by superstition, the left winger preferred to stand by the dressing room door in the minutes before the opening puck drop, so after he joined the Penguins in February of 2009, he headed for that spot.

“Guys are comfortable in certain areas, and that's where I've always tended to go,” Kunitz said. “Throughout the years, there's been different routines and different things that you have with the guys around you. There's not too many of those guys around the door anymore.”

In his ninth season with the Penguins and 13th in the NHL, Kunitz is all too aware of the team's ongoing transformation and its implications. Unlike Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Marc-Andre Fleury and Kris Letang, he did not join the Penguins via the draft, but he secured a place in the team's oft-mentioned “core” and held it for years as the captain??s trusty winger.

Conor Sheary flanks Crosby this season, and a collection of other promising left wingers continue to vie for bigger roles. Kunitz, whose contract expires after this season, cannot evade the effects of aging much longer, especially as he relies on a physically grueling style. Yet the 37-year-old winger still welcomes the chance to wait at that dressing room door and interact with that wave of young talent as it passes by.

“I stand there and try to remind guys of the things we want to do: Play with speed or shoot pucks or whatever little inkling you want to say to each guy,” Kunitz said. “It's just fun, just routine at this point.”

Few teams follow pre-game routines with more devotion than the Penguins. Crosby must stickhandle a puck on a logo. Malkin must stretch on a faceoff dot. Letang flips pucks into the netting for fans to collect.

Follwing a recent practice, Kunitz suggested handshakes aren't central to his warm-up process. But winger Patric Hornqvist noted minutes later that he only adopted a multi-step maneuver with Kunitz because Beau Bennett and Pascal Dupuis no longer roamed the room.

“Somebody has to do it, and I stepped up,” Hornqvist said. “I go with the flow. In the start, I was terrible (at the handshake). I'm starting to get a feel on it, so I like it.”

Kunitz's role among the Penguins began to shift soon after Hornqvist joined the roster in June 2014. The sturdy Swede provided another net-front option on the power play, and his enthusiasm for physicality mirrored Kunitz's.

Then came Sheary, Scott Wilson and Tom Kuhnhackl from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Carl Hagelin from Anaheim a season ago.

Jake Guentzel's impressive NHL debut in late November served as the latest reminder that options abound on the wings.

Kunitz remains a winger who puts the Penguins in position to generate more shots than they allow, and his hit total again ranks among the league leaders.

“We want a healthy Chris Kunitz at the end of the year,” assistant Rick Tocchet said. “Kuni is one of those guys that comes in and whether he scores two goals in one game or is minus-two, he's got that demeanor that it's a new day. He's got to be positive. He's got to get himself going and get the team going. He's willing to put the team ahead of himself sometimes.”

Kunitz knows more roster changes involving core members of the Penguins might happen between New Years and this summer. He counts Marc-Andre Fleury among the teammates with which he shares a custom handshake.

“You're always waiting for him to be around and make sure you get it done before you go out,” said Fleury, who noted that Max Talbot served as the handshake specialist before Kunitz arrived. “You need it before you go out.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.