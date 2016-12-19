Potent Rangers offense a challenge for Penguins defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The New York Rangers, the NHL's highest-scoring team, are coming to town for a Metropolitan Division showdown Tuesday night. The Penguins, meanwhile, are without their top two defensemen, Kris Letang and Trevor Daley, because of injury.

It sounds like a combination that could make a goalie nervous.

For Matt Murray, though, nothing can compare to the butterflies he felt the first time he faced the Rangers eight months ago.

With Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury sidelined with concussions, the Penguins opened a first-round playoff series against the Rangers with Jeff Zatkoff in goal. Zatkoff did a fine job in a relief role, splitting the first two games, but the Penguins were anxious to get the talented Murray back in net as soon as he was medically able.

The night before Game 3, Murray thought his symptoms subsided and he was ready to return, but he wasn't 100 percent sure.

So he was uncertain about his injury status, had a grand total of 13 NHL starts to his credit and was about to make his playoff debut for a team with title aspirations at the world's most famous arena. As his head hit the pillow, his mind was racing.

“I was extremely nervous,” Murray said. “I didn't sleep well. I had a lot of things on my mind.”

The uncertainty persisted until Murray left the Madison Square Garden ice at the end of morning skate.

“Coming off a concussion, there's always that moment where you're like, ‘OK, I'm back,' ” Murray said. “After morning skate that day, I came off the ice and I was really into it. Mentally, I felt strong. I was like, ‘That's my moment. I'm ready to go.' ”

Indeed he was. Murray stopped 16 of 17 shots in a 3-1 Penguins victory, kick-starting his run to a Stanley Cup championship.

“I think I remember I played pretty well, and we all know what happened after that,” Murray said. “We went on to shut 'er down after that. It was awesome.”

Murray, who went 15-6 in the playoffs, has kept a similar pace in his first full regular season in the NHL. He's 12-2-1 and is among the league leaders in most important goaltending stats, nudging his nose into the Vezina and Calder trophy races.

If he gets the nod in net Tuesday night, he'll face one of his stiffest challenges of the season. Buoyed by the offseason acquisition of a few speedy forwards, the Rangers have emerged as the league's most dangerous offensive team.

“Speed creates a lot of high-quality chances, a lot of stuff off the rush,” Murray said. “They have some big guys too, some guys who like to go to the net, some big shooters from the blue line. They're a pretty well-rounded group and it obviously shows. They've got a lot of weapons.”

Two of the Penguins most effective defenders against those weapons, Letang and Daley, are out for the next few weeks. Murray said he's not sweating the personnel absences, though, largely because the Rangers would be a tough out no matter who is in the lineup.

“These teams are going to give you a hassle whether you have your best D corps or not,” Murray said. “We have guys who can sub in and do just as many good things. We have a deep group here. I'm not worried about that. I'm more worried about what I have to do.”

Coach Mike Sullivan said it might be dangerous for the Penguins to plan to lean on their goaltenders while their new-look defense gets up and running, but he's glad to have Murray and Fleury back there all the same.

“Goaltending is an important position. It might be the most important position in all of sports,” Sullivan said. “Goalies can steal games for teams.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.