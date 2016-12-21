Pens' Wilson growing comfortable with fourth-line role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins winger Scott Wilson settled on his stylistic identity at a fairly young age.

Though loyal to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Oakville, Ontario, native regularly tried to stay awake as an adolescent and teenager to catch the Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts of Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary games.

“A little more rugged, which is fun to watch,” he said.

And among the Leafs, Wilson favored winger Darcy Tucker, the five-time 20-goal scorer who reached 100-plus penalty minutes in six different seasons. Star scorers Mats Sundin, Alexander Mogilny and Alexander Steen lacked spunk, and forward Tie Domi took violent intent too far.

“Tucker was my guy,” Wilson said. “He did a little bit of everything. Pretty feisty. Scored goals.”

As he nears the halfway point of his second season in the NHL, Wilson still trusts the talents that made him an intriguing prospect about this time a year ago but wonders when he might find Tucker-esque success on the ice. Stuck in a defense-first role on the fourth line, the 24-year-old winger waits for when he might rejoin Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel in the public conversation about the Penguins' most promising young forward.

Tom Kuhnhackl's week-to-week status with a lower-body injury ensures Wilson will at least hold a lineup spot for the rest of the month.

“With the situation I'm in, I'm just trying to play well defensively and not give much up,” Wilson said. “If the offense comes, it comes. But if not, just worry about the ‘D' zone.”

Not long ago, Wilson garnered more buzz than his cohorts because of his offensive upside.

His goal scoring in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — 19 goals in 55 games in 2014-15 and 22 in 34 in 2015-16 — made him hard to ignore, especially as the Penguins shifted toward youth and energy after Mike Sullivan's arrival as coach last December.

Four goals in a span of five games in late February with the Penguins added credence to Wilson's reputation as a gifted shooter and slightly refuted the notion he relied on the power play for points.

Then came a lower-body injury March 11 against Columbus that eventually required surgery and ended Wilson's season. Wilson watched as Sheary and Rust provided heroic goals in the playoffs and Tom Kuhnhackl emerged as a solid shot suppressor.

To catch up to his cohorts, Wilson concentrated on his ability to grind down opponents.

“That's the nice thing about Scott: I don't think he has to score in order to have an impact on the game because of his physicality,” said UMass-Lowell coach Norm Bazin, who witnessed Wilson total 39 goals and 56 assists in 109 regular-season games. “He can be involved, get a good hit and make a play defensively to create a rush on the other side.

“Whenever you get a player who plays with some edge, they're not afraid to take a hit to make a play, and I think that's what is going lead him to be a very dependable defensive player.”

Signs of faith from Sullivan in Wilson's offensive abilities existed when this season began.

Wilson served as a top-six forward. He averaged more than 14 minutes per game. His shifts started far more frequently with offensive-zone faceoffs than defensive-zone draws.

By early November, Wilson's role diminished to the point where he served as a healthy scratch Nov. 12 and 16. When he dressed, he skated as a bottom-six forward and handled defensive-zone duties.

Another scratch followed Nov. 30. Wilson again studied his performances, particularly how he handled puck battles along the wall and rush coverages. The coaching staff noticed.

“You have to make sure the other details of your game don't suffer because you're looking for that offensive game,” assistant Rick Tocchet said.

“You might only play 10 minutes that night, so you start to cheat a little bit thinking ‘Oh, I'm not getting chances.' But I think if you do the right thing and play the right way — and that's Mike Sullivan's thing, that if you play the right way, a lot of good things will happen.

“We know he has an offensive game. I think it's the little detail stuff that he's got to clean up, and I think he's done a really good job the last four or five games. … The arrow on him is pointing up. He can play up and down the lineup. He can play a first-line role or a fourth-line role, and if you can carry that tag as an NHL player, that's big.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.