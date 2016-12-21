Penguins notebook: Blue Jackets up next

The Penguins turned in a statement win Tuesday night, handing a resounding 7-2 beating to a New York Rangers team that has spent most of the season atop the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings.

Their reward?

Another matchup with a team that has spent most of the season atop the division and conference standings.

On Thursday night, the Penguins will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that hasn't lost in regulation since the day before Thanksgiving. They've won 10 in a row and are second in the league in goals for (3.30) and goals against (2.07) per game.

The Penguins and Rangers are tied for the Metropolitan lead with 47 points. The Blue Jackets are one point back.

“Teams are winning at such a pace. Will it be kept up? Probably not. But there are still some really good teams in this division,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “It will be interesting to see how it shakes out down the stretch here going into playoffs because right now, it's tough for the Metro to lose.

“You go on a seven-game winning streak, and you don't really make up any ground. That's pretty unique. When you're in that position, you just have to keep trying to win games and stay focused as best you can.”

Handing out complements

On paper, the combination coach Mike Sullivan put together on his second line for Tuesday night's game — Evgeni Malkin centering Chris Kunitz and Patric Hornqvist — looked a little odd.

Malkin is one of the most creative thinkers in hockey. Kunitz and Hornqvist are the two wingers on the team who play the simplest, most straight-line games. It seemed like a mismatch.

It wasn't.

Kunitz set up Malkin for a one-timer for an important second-period goal and the trio finished with the best shot-based stat lines among the team's forwards.

“Geno's a guy that really likes to carry the puck through the neutral zone,” Sullivan said. “The other guys really don't want it in the neutral zone. Geno's that guy. He wants the puck. He can carry the puck through the neutral zone and make the plays, and those other guys do the grunt work down low for him to help keep the puck. We think it helps them create offense different ways, not just off the rush.”

Malkin gave the line combination the thumbs up as well.

“I hope it's not the last game we'll play together,” Malkin said. “I hope we'll work hard every game.”

New-look D corps

As the Penguins continue to adjust to life without the injured Kris Letang and Trevor Daley on the blue line, Tuesday's victory might have provided a blue print for how they'll try to fit the puzzle pieces together moving forward.

With Chad Ruhwedel and especially Derrick Pouliot receiving limited ice time, they leaned heavily on their top two defense pairs.

Olli Maatta and Brian Dumoulin got the more difficult defensive assignments, playing most of their even-strength shifts against Derek Stepan's line. They responded with the best shot-based stats among the team's defensemen.

Ian Cole and Justin Schultz provided more of an offensive spark. Cole assisted on Sidney Crosby's goal in the first period, and Schultz scored an important insurance goal in the third.

“I think the group of them, as a whole, have done a great job,” Sullivan said. “They've helped us get out of our end zone. They're defending hard when called upon. I think a lot of our offense starts there. When we get out of our end zone efficiently and get it into our forwards' hands, it gives them an opportunity to do what they do best, but it starts with the blue line.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.