Penguins routed by Blue Jackets for 1st loss in a month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It started with a Scott Hartnell wrister from the left hash marks. Then Brandon Saad finished off a cross-ice pass from Alexander Wennberg. Finally, Boone Jenner beat goalie Matt Murray with a blast from the wing.

Three goals in 51 seconds.

If the fledgling Columbus Blue Jackets haven't had their coming-out party already, their offensive explosion in the third period of Thursday night's dismantling of the defending Stanley Cup champs will do the trick.

Hartnell recorded a hat trick and Columbus scored seven straight goals to cruise to a 7-1 victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets, who have won 11 in a row, handed the Penguins their first regulation loss since the day after Thanksgiving. They were 8-0-2 in their previous 10 games.

It's not the first time the Blue Jackets have done something like this to a contender this season. In November, they recorded a 10-0 victory over Montreal and an 8-4 win over St. Louis.

With a deep lineup filled with emerging players and a speedy style that swarms unsuspecting opponents, the Blue Jackets look to be for real.

The Penguins, meanwhile, continued an odd season-long trend. They only have eight regulation losses, but five of those defeats have been of the blowout variety, with a margin of victory of four goals or more.

The opposing coaches took different approaches coming into the game.

John Tortorella admonished his team to treat the matchup of Metropolitan Division heavyweights like Game No. 31 on the schedule. His young team hadn't established itself enough yet to worry about anything other than making sure its own game was in order.

Mike Sullivan, meanwhile, embraced the game as a marquee matchup.

“There's a little bit more intensity and a little bit more emotion that's involved in these types of games,” Sullivan said. “We know it's going to be a big test for us.”

In the early going, Sullivan's approach paid dividends.

The Penguins took the first seven shots, buzzing around the Columbus cage. Sidney Crosby was particularly energized, scoring before the game was three minutes old.

Crosby jumped on the rebound of an Ian Cole shot, popping the puck up into the equipment of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky then swatting it in out of mid-air.

Thanks in large part to a double minor on Cole for high-sticking Josh Anderson at the period's midpoint, the Blue Jackets survived the early Penguins surge and swung momentum to their side.

With about a minute left in the four-minute penalty, Nick Foligno steered a cross-crease pass between a sliding Brian Dumoulin and the stick of Olli Maatta to Cam Atkinson in the left faceoff circle for a shot into an open net.

From there, the Blue Jackets didn't just carry the momentum into the second period. They doubled down on it.

Midway through the period, after an interminable shift in the offensive zone, Sam Gagner made a diving centering pass behind the net to William Karlsson at the top of the crease for a backhander under the crossbar.

Two minutes later, a deflected puck got past flat-footed defenseman Derrick Pouliot at the left point, and Hartnell won a long race back to the Penguins net, scoring on a backhand move to give the Blue Jackets a 3-1 lead.

If the Penguins had any hopes of a third-period rally, they were crushed by Columbus' flurry of three goals in 51 seconds, which chased Murray from the net.

It was the first time Murray, who stopped 17 of 23 shots, gave up more than four goals in 52 career NHL appearances.