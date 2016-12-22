Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins routed by Blue Jackets for 1st regulation loss in a month
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 9:51 p.m.
The Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell scores against the Penguins' Matt Murray during the second period Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores against the Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
The Penguins' Justin Schultz and Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad chase the puck during the second period Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky chase a puck behind the net during the second period Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
USA Today Sports
Penguins left wing Conor Sheary slides into Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones checks Penguins center Matt Cullen during the first period Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It started with a Scott Hartnell wrister from the left hash marks. Then Brandon Saad finished off a cross-ice pass from Alexander Wennberg. Finally, Boone Jenner beat goalie Matt Murray with a blast from the wing.

Three goals in 51 seconds.

If the fledgling Columbus Blue Jackets haven't had their coming-out party already, their offensive explosion in the third period of Thursday night's dismantling of the defending Stanley Cup champs will do the trick.

Hartnell recorded a hat trick and Columbus scored seven unanswered goals to cruise to a 7-1 victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets, who have won 11 in a row, handed the Penguins their first regulation loss since the day after Thanksgiving. They were 8-0-2 in their previous 10 games.

“We've got to compete harder away from the puck. We've got to compete harder on the puck,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “A couple of the goals in the second, for me, we've got numbers, we've got people on the puck. We've just got to be more competitive.”

It's not the first time the Blue Jackets have done something like this to a contender this season. In November, they recorded a 10-0 victory over Montreal and an 8-4 win over St. Louis.

With a deep lineup filled with emerging players and a speedy style that swarms unsuspecting opponents, the Blue Jackets look to be for real.

“They're a good team,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “Anytime you lose 7-1, you have to be motivated the next time you play them. We've got to move on here tomorrow night, but keep that game in the back of our mind and make sure we don't let it happen again.”

The Penguins, meanwhile, continued an odd season-long trend. They only have eight regulation losses, but five of those defeats have been of the blowout variety, with a margin of victory of four goals or more.

“Sully said it before the game. He said it during the game. They play with a lot of grit,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “I don't think we were prepared to match that today. We gotta go back and kind of reevaluate how we need to play against teams that are going to do the little things that it takes to win.”

The Penguins actually got off to a pretty good start. They took the game's first seven shots and claimed a 1-0 lead when Crosby jumped on a Cole rebound, popping the puck up into the equipment of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky then swatting it in out of mid-air.

The Blue Jackets claimed momentum in the middle of the first when Cole was given a double minor for high-sticking, and Cam Atkinson scored with about a minute left in the ensuing four-minute power play.

They never gave it back, scoring twice in the second to take the lead for good.

Hartnell netted the back-breaker with 7:40 left in the period. A deflected puck got past flat-footed defenseman Derrick Pouliot at the left point, and Hartnell won a long race back to the Penguins net, scoring on a backhand move to make it 3-1.

Pouliot played only nine even-strength minutes in the game but was on the ice for both Columbus goals in the second.

“Obviously you want to have a good start, but we can't just shut it down after that, feel like we had a good start and we accomplished something,” Cole said.

Columbus' three-goal third-period spurt chased Murray, who stopped 17 of 23 shots and allowed more than four goals in a game for the first time in 54 career NHL appearances.

“We just didn't play the game the right way in the third,” Sullivan said, “and they broke it open.”

